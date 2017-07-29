Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers July 30th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quiz July 30th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
| 1979 BBC TV sitcom starring Paul Nicholas and Su Pollard (3,2,3,4)
|HAVEL
| City in E Turkey housing Ataturk University (7)
|EVRA
| 2012 film drama starring Charlotte Rampling in the title role (1,4)
|RABID
| Mark —, rugby union fly-half; 1980 Australia Test debutant against New Zealand (4)
|HORATIO
| See 15
|GONZALES
| Vaclav —, president of the Czech Republic from 1993-2003 (5)
|SWAMP
| Patrice —, France and Marseille footballer at Manchester United from 2006-14 (4)
|SWAN
| 1977 horror film starring Marilyn Chambers and Frank Moore (5)
|MAN
| University friend of Hamlet in the William Shakespeare play of that name (7)
|DOVETAIL
| 1918 one-act opera by Giacomo Puccini (4,8)
|HOLDORF
| Alberto —, United States Attorney General from 2005-07 (8)
|TWOUPTWODOWN
| See 6
|ERZURUM
| Supreme commander of a fleet or navy (7)
|ELLA
| River in SW Australia that flows to the Indian Ocean below Perth (4)
|GAUDIO
| Girolamo —, Italian preacher and prophet hanged and burned in 1498 (10)
|GASTON
| See 18
|SUORANGELICA
| Robbie —, actor who played Lee Stanley in Channel 4 comedy series Desmond’s (3)
|GONZALES
| Wood joint formed by one or more tenons on one piece that interlock with corresponding mortises in another (8)
|OPERA
| Willi —, 1964 Olympic decathlon gold medallist (7)
|SWAMP
| See 3
|THEBEGGARS
| Leon —, chairman of the Provisional Government of France from 1946-47 (4)
|GEE