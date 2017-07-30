Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers July 31st 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quiz July 31st 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
Clue
Solution
1997 action film starring Michael Jai White in the title role (5) SPAWN
Fragrant rootstock of various irises used in perfumery (5) SENTENCE
Port in NE Illinois, US, on Lake Michigan (7) SAWALHA
Town in Bavaria, Germany; burial place of composer Richard Wagner (8) LEWES
Venerable —, English monk and saint who died in 735 AD (4) MASON
Card game for two to four players similar to ecarte (6) PERRY
William —, author of novels Spook Country, Idoru and Count Zero (6) ERIE
The —, 1974 debut novel by James Herbert (4) DOUBLECROSS
See 4 SCOTT
Julia —, actress who played Saffron in BBC TV sitcom Absolutely Fabulous (7) CATAWBA
Administrative centre of East Sussex (5) PECAN
See 2 Down NEWBY
1953 novel by Mervyn Peake (2,3) ALTO
Lucy —, best friend of Mina Murray in Bram Stoker’s 1897 novel Dracula (8) ORRIS
Southernmost of the Great Lakes of North America (4) BAYREUTH
P L —, author of 1934 children’s book Mary Poppins (7) BEDE
2007 novel by James Patterson (6,5) EUCHRE
Seann William —, actor who played Bo Duke in 2005 action-comedy film The Dukes of Hazzard (5) GIBSON
2006 comedy-drama film starring Stephen Mangan and Chris Coghill (7,4) RATS
Actress who played Arwen in Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings film trilogy (3,5) MRPYE
Member of a Native American people of North and South Carolina also known as Iswa (7) WESTENRA
Hickory tree of the southern US with edible nuts (5) TRAVERS
P H —, author of 1969 inaugural Booker Prize-winning novel Something to Answer For (5) SOMEONEELSE
Highest adult male voice (4) LIVTYLER
VIDEO