Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers July 3rd 2017

Clue
Solution
River in N Italy that flows to the Adriatic via Verona ADIGE
1983 Salman Rushdie novel shortlisted for the Booker Prize SHAME
Soup or stew thickened with okra pods GUMBO
Distilling apparatus used in chemistry consisting of two vessels connected by a tube ALEMBIC
1954 musical-drama film starring Elizabeth Taylor and Vittorio Gassman RHAPSODY
Villainous ensign in William Shakespeare play Othello IAGO
State of Peninsular Malaysia on the South China Sea; capital Kuantan PAHANG
Capital of the Bahamas NASSAU
Suburb of Paris housing an international airport ORLY
The —, 1983 comedy-drama film starring Tom Berenger and Glenn Close BIGCHILL
Robert —, US artist whose works include 1978 lithograph South Bend INDIANA
Brad —, New Zealand lock; 2011 Rugby World Cup Final winner THORN
John —, president of the US from 1841-45 TYLER
1987 Ascot Gold Cup winner ridden by Steve Cauthen PAEAN
City in E India, headquarters of Santhal Pargana division, Jharkhand DUMKA
Leon —, English oboist awarded a CBE in 1950 GOOSSENS
Back part of a golf club head where it bends to join the shaft HEEL
Anxiety disorder, a fear of open spaces, named by Karl Westphal in 1871 AGORAPHOBIA
John —, comic actor who played the title role in 1989 film Uncle Buck CANDY
1975 Broadway show; 1976 Tony Award for Best Musical winner ACHORUSLINE
Former name of Kolkata, capital of West Bengal, India CALCUTTA
City in Lombardy; chief financial centre of Italy MILAN
F1 motor racing circuit that hosted the San Marino GP between 1981-2006 IMOLA
HM Prison —, high security detention centre situated at RAF Long Kesh, Northern Ireland, from 1971-2000 MAZE
