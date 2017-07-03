Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers July 4th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quiz July 4th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|Former government body set up in 1989 to supervise the activities of the electricity companies (inits)
|OFFER
|2012 biopic directed by and starring Ben Affleck; 2013 Best Picture Oscar winner
|ARGO
|The —, 1775 comedy play by R B Sheridan
|RIVALS
|Moshe —, Israel Minister of Defence from 1967-74
|DAYAN
|1971 film Western starring Charles Bronson, Ursula Andress and Toshiro Mifune
|REDSUN
|Maurice —, member of the Bee Gees married to singer Lulu from 1969-73
|GIBB
|Central of the three small bones in the middle ear, also called the anvil
|INCUS
|1968 crime drama film starring Richard Widmark in the title role
|MADIGAN
|Book of the Old Testament preceded by the Book of Jeremiah dealing with the destruction of Jerusalem
|LAMENTATIONS
|1998 film drama starring Thandie Newton and David Thewlis
|BESIEGED
|River in Kent that flows into the English Channel at Pegwell Bay
|STOUR
|— Castle, Kent home of Anne Boleyn before her marriage to Henry VIII
|HEVER
|Yellowish substance extracted from wool used in some ointments
|LANOLIN
|Dino —, Italy 1982 FIFA World Cup-winning goalkeeper and captain
|ZOFF
|Rocky island in south Ayrshire, Scotland, housing a colony of gannets
|AILSACRAIG
|2005 novel by Kathy Reichs
|CROSSBONES
|Oxfordshire market town; county town of Berkshire until 1867
|ABINGDON
|Village in N Somerset housing an 11th-century castle
|DUNSTER
|Jimmy —, actor who played Agent John Travis in 2000 film thriller Bless the Child
|SMITS
|Clifford —, author of stage plays Waiting for Lefty and Clash by Night
|ODETS
|Steve —, 1986 Commonwealth 800m gold medallist
|CRAM