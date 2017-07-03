Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers July 4th 2017

Clue Solution
Former government body set up in 1989 to supervise the activities of the electricity companies (inits) OFFER
2012 biopic directed by and starring Ben Affleck; 2013 Best Picture Oscar winner ARGO
The —, 1775 comedy play by R B Sheridan RIVALS
Moshe —, Israel Minister of Defence from 1967-74 DAYAN
1971 film Western starring Charles Bronson, Ursula Andress and Toshiro Mifune REDSUN
Maurice —, member of the Bee Gees married to singer Lulu from 1969-73 GIBB
Central of the three small bones in the middle ear, also called the anvil INCUS
1968 crime drama film starring Richard Widmark in the title role MADIGAN
Book of the Old Testament preceded by the Book of Jeremiah dealing with the destruction of Jerusalem LAMENTATIONS
1998 film drama starring Thandie Newton and David Thewlis BESIEGED
River in Kent that flows into the English Channel at Pegwell Bay STOUR
— Castle, Kent home of Anne Boleyn before her marriage to Henry VIII HEVER
Yellowish substance extracted from wool used in some ointments LANOLIN
Dino —, Italy 1982 FIFA World Cup-winning goalkeeper and captain ZOFF
Rocky island in south Ayrshire, Scotland, housing a colony of gannets AILSACRAIG
2005 novel by Kathy Reichs CROSSBONES
Oxfordshire market town; county town of Berkshire until 1867 ABINGDON
Village in N Somerset housing an 11th-century castle DUNSTER
Jimmy —, actor who played Agent John Travis in 2000 film thriller Bless the Child SMITS
Clifford —, author of stage plays Waiting for Lefty and Clash by Night ODETS
Steve —, 1986 Commonwealth 800m gold medallist CRAM