Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers July 5th 2017

Clue
Solution
Port in Spain that hosted the 1992 Summer Olympics BARCELONA
— Khan, former light-welterweight world champion AMIR
Dwarf who guards the Rhinegold in 1876 work The Ring of the Nibelung by Richard Wagner ALBERICH
Ronald —, US president from 1981-89 REAGAN
John —, Kenyan runner; 2007-09 winner of the Belfast City Marathon MUTAI
Yvonne —, actress who played Lily Munster in 1960s US television series The Munsters DECARLO
Flying mammal such as the soprano pipistrelle BAT
Plant whose leafstalks are cooked, sweetened and eaten as a dessert RHUBARB
John —, Best Director Oscar winner for The Treasure of the Sierra Madre HUSTON
Seaport and capital of Kanagawa Prefecture, Honshu, Japan YOKOHAMA
Goddess of youth and spring in Greek mythology HEBE
Ethel —, Best Actress in a Supporting Role Oscar winner for None but the Lonely Heart BARRYMORE
Genus of trees including that known as the Tree of Heaven AILANTHUS
— Islands, group of over 6,000 in the Gulf of Bothnia under Finnish administration ALAND
1972 film musical starring Liza Minnelli as Sally Bowles CABARET
Ancient Greek stringed instrument made of a resonating tortoise shell LYRE
Part of a violin supporting the fingerboard NECK
Joseph —, English chemist born in 1733 often credited with the discovery of oxygen PRIESTLEY
2001 film comedy starring, co-written and directed by Ben Stiller ZOOLANDER
Small European brown flatfish covered with rough scales DAB
Johnny —, WBA Bantamweight champion from 2002-04 BREDAHL
West African republic; capital Accra GHANA
Hindu system of meditation and asceticism YOGA
Capital of West Germany from 1949-90 BONN
