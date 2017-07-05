Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers July 6th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quiz July 6th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|British singer-songwriter; winner of 15 Grammy Awards between 2009-17
|ADELE
|Hampshire home of the National Motor Museum
|BEAULIEU
|King —, Best Director Oscar nominee for War and Peace and The Citadel
|VIDOR
|Nigeria 1994 and 1998 FIFA World Cup goalkeeper
|PETERRUFAI
|Second largest city in Puebla, Mexico
|TEHUACAN
|Joiner in Shakespeare play A Midsummer Night’s Dream
|SNUG
|City in Valle del Cauca, SW Colombia, that hosted the 1971 Pan American Games
|CALI
|US actress who co-wrote and appeared as Carol Benson in 1992 comedy-drama film Peter’s Friends
|RITARUDNER
|Dorothy —, 1934 Wimbledon singles tennis championship winner
|ROUND
|Pseudonym of Marie-Henri Beyle, French author of novel The Charterhouse of Parma
|STENDHAL
|Maxim —, author of stage plays The Lower Depths and Children of the Sun
|GORKY
|Commonest basic pattern of the human fingerprint
|LOOP
|Collective noun for a group of badgers
|CETE
|Donald —, undisputed world Welterweight boxing champion from 1985-86
|CURRY
|Black-skinned wine grape of California
|ZINFANDEL
|Alan —, English computer scientist portrayed on screen by Derek Jacobi and Benedict Cumberbatch
|TURING
|Middle daughter of King Lear in the William Shakespeare play of that name
|REGAN
|W Somerset Maugham short story in 1926 collection The Casuarina Tree adapted for the stage in 1927
|THELETTER
|Kornelia —, 1976 Olympic 100m and 200m freestyle swimming gold medallist
|ENDER
|David —, actor who starred as David Corelli in 1995 crime drama film Jade
|CARUSO
|Henry —, 1978 Commonwealth 5,000m gold medallist
|RONO