Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers July 6th 2017

British singer-songwriter; winner of 15 Grammy Awards between 2009-17 ADELE
Hampshire home of the National Motor Museum BEAULIEU
King —, Best Director Oscar nominee for War and Peace and The Citadel VIDOR
Nigeria 1994 and 1998 FIFA World Cup goalkeeper PETERRUFAI
Second largest city in Puebla, Mexico TEHUACAN
Joiner in Shakespeare play A Midsummer Night’s Dream SNUG
City in Valle del Cauca, SW Colombia, that hosted the 1971 Pan American Games CALI
US actress who co-wrote and appeared as Carol Benson in 1992 comedy-drama film Peter’s Friends RITARUDNER
Dorothy —, 1934 Wimbledon singles tennis championship winner ROUND
Pseudonym of Marie-Henri Beyle, French author of novel The Charterhouse of Parma STENDHAL
Maxim —, author of stage plays The Lower Depths and Children of the Sun GORKY
Commonest basic pattern of the human fingerprint LOOP
Collective noun for a group of badgers CETE
Donald —, undisputed world Welterweight boxing champion from 1985-86 CURRY
Black-skinned wine grape of California ZINFANDEL
Alan —, English computer scientist portrayed on screen by Derek Jacobi and Benedict Cumberbatch TURING
Middle daughter of King Lear in the William Shakespeare play of that name REGAN
W Somerset Maugham short story in 1926 collection The Casuarina Tree adapted for the stage in 1927 THELETTER
Kornelia —, 1976 Olympic 100m and 200m freestyle swimming gold medallist ENDER
David —, actor who starred as David Corelli in 1995 crime drama film Jade CARUSO
Henry —, 1978 Commonwealth 5,000m gold medallist RONO