Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers July 7th 2017

|Clue
|Solution
|1909 semi-autobiographical novel by H G Wells
|TONOBUNGAY
|1922 novel by James Joyce set on June 16, 1904
|ULYSSES
|— Bay, arm of the Indian Ocean upon which Port Elizabeth, South Africa, stands
|ALGOA
|British intelligence and security organisation based in Cheltenham, Gloucestershire (inits)
|GCHQ
|1964 Broadway comedy by Murray Schisgal; a 1965 Tony Award Best Play nominee
|LUV
|Bill —, author of books A Short History of Nearly Everything and A Walk in the Woods
|BRYSON
|Tall tree affected by fungal disease DED
|ELM
|James —, rugby union fly-half; 2006 Wales Test debutant against Argentina
|HOOK
|Collective noun for a group of quail
|BEVY
|Mountain in central Switzerland in the Bernese Alps
|EIGER
|Grass of S Europe and N Africa that yields a fibre used to make rope and mats
|ESPARTO
|Arthur —, author of stage plays Reigen and The Green Cockatoo
|SCHNITZLER
|John —, designer of the Marble Arch monument in London
|NASH
|Member of a people living in the W Pyrenees in France and Spain
|BASQUE
|1984 novel by Barbara Trapido
|NOAHSARK
|Second brightest star in the constellation Perseus, also known as the Demon Star
|ALGOL
|1991 film drama starring Wesley Snipes and Annabella Sciorra
|JUNGLEFEVER
|Best Actor in a Leading Role Oscar nominee for Pelle the Conqueror
|MAXVONSYDOW
|Norma —, Best Actress in a Leading Role Oscar winner for The Divorcee
|SHEARER
|Amorphous form of hydrated silica used as a gemstone
|OPAL