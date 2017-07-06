Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers July 7th 2017

Clue Solution
1909 semi-autobiographical novel by H G Wells TONOBUNGAY
1922 novel by James Joyce set on June 16, 1904 ULYSSES
— Bay, arm of the Indian Ocean upon which Port Elizabeth, South Africa, stands ALGOA
British intelligence and security organisation based in Cheltenham, Gloucestershire (inits) GCHQ
1964 Broadway comedy by Murray Schisgal; a 1965 Tony Award Best Play nominee LUV
Bill —, author of books A Short History of Nearly Everything and A Walk in the Woods BRYSON
Tall tree affected by fungal disease DED ELM
James —, rugby union fly-half; 2006 Wales Test debutant against Argentina HOOK
Collective noun for a group of quail BEVY
Mountain in central Switzerland in the Bernese Alps EIGER
Grass of S Europe and N Africa that yields a fibre used to make rope and mats ESPARTO
Arthur —, author of stage plays Reigen and The Green Cockatoo SCHNITZLER
John —, designer of the Marble Arch monument in London NASH
Member of a people living in the W Pyrenees in France and Spain BASQUE
1984 novel by Barbara Trapido NOAHSARK
Second brightest star in the constellation Perseus, also known as the Demon Star ALGOL
1991 film drama starring Wesley Snipes and Annabella Sciorra JUNGLEFEVER
Best Actor in a Leading Role Oscar nominee for Pelle the Conqueror MAXVONSYDOW
Norma —, Best Actress in a Leading Role Oscar winner for The Divorcee SHEARER
Amorphous form of hydrated silica used as a gemstone OPAL