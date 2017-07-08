Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers July 9th 2017

Clue Solution
2002 film drama starring Frances McDormand, Kate Beckinsale and Christian Bale LAURELCANYON
Unfinished novel by Captain Frederick Marryat subtitled An Autobiography published posthumously in 1848 VALERIE
Vijay —, winner of the PGA Championship in 1998 and 2004 SINGH
Capital of Latvia RIGA
One of the fairies in William Shakespeare play A Midsummer Night’s Dream COBWEB
A C W —, inventor of a portable lamp used to transmit Morse code ALDIS
Name, until 1982, of Mutare, Zimbabwe UMTALI
Expanded part of the oesophagus in birds in which food is stored before passing on to the gizzard CROP
City in Uusimaa, Finland, housing the Gallen-Kallela Museum ESPOO
Shinji —, Japan and Leicester City attacking footballer OKAZAKI
ITV drama series for which Helen Mirren won the BAFTA TV Award for Best Actress from 1992-94 PRIMESUSPECT
Chuck —, singer-songwriter portrayed by Mos Def in 2008 biopic Cadillac Records BERRY
Piece of music composed for eight singers OCTET
Ruined city in central Crete that houses remains of the Minoan Bronze Age civilization KNOSSOS
City in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany, north of Cologne LEVERKUSEN
2001 sporting biopic starring Will Smith in the title role ALI
Branch of the British Police force first set up in Nottingham in 1854 CID
1983 film drama starring Matthew Broderick and Dabney Coleman WARGAMES
1984 romcom starring Steve Martin and Lily Tomlin ALLOFME
Carnivorous mammal of Madagascar resembling an elongated cat FOSSA
Kym —, singer-actress who plays Michelle Connor in ITV soap Coronation Street MARSH