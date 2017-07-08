Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers July 9th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quiz July 9th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|2002 film drama starring Frances McDormand, Kate Beckinsale and Christian Bale
|LAURELCANYON
|Unfinished novel by Captain Frederick Marryat subtitled An Autobiography published posthumously in 1848
|VALERIE
|Vijay —, winner of the PGA Championship in 1998 and 2004
|SINGH
|Capital of Latvia
|RIGA
|One of the fairies in William Shakespeare play A Midsummer Night’s Dream
|COBWEB
|A C W —, inventor of a portable lamp used to transmit Morse code
|ALDIS
|Name, until 1982, of Mutare, Zimbabwe
|UMTALI
|Expanded part of the oesophagus in birds in which food is stored before passing on to the gizzard
|CROP
|City in Uusimaa, Finland, housing the Gallen-Kallela Museum
|ESPOO
|Shinji —, Japan and Leicester City attacking footballer
|OKAZAKI
|ITV drama series for which Helen Mirren won the BAFTA TV Award for Best Actress from 1992-94
|PRIMESUSPECT
|Chuck —, singer-songwriter portrayed by Mos Def in 2008 biopic Cadillac Records
|BERRY
|Piece of music composed for eight singers
|OCTET
|Ruined city in central Crete that houses remains of the Minoan Bronze Age civilization
|KNOSSOS
|City in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany, north of Cologne
|LEVERKUSEN
|2001 sporting biopic starring Will Smith in the title role
|ALI
|Branch of the British Police force first set up in Nottingham in 1854
|CID
|1983 film drama starring Matthew Broderick and Dabney Coleman
|WARGAMES
|1984 romcom starring Steve Martin and Lily Tomlin
|ALLOFME
|Carnivorous mammal of Madagascar resembling an elongated cat
|FOSSA
|Kym —, singer-actress who plays Michelle Connor in ITV soap Coronation Street
|MARSH