Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers June 10th 2017

Clue Solution
Old Testament wife of Nabal and subsequently David ABIGAIL
Brad —, golfer who won the 2005 Buick Championship FAXON
Main field of riders in a cycling road race PELOTON
Lee —, Best Actress in a Leading Role Oscar nominee for Days of Wine and Roses REMICK
Madeleine —, actress who played Julie Moore in 2002 film drama We Were Soldiers STOWE
1918 Wyndham Lewis novel featuring the character Otto Kreisler TARR
City in Umbria, Italy, noted for its Gothic cathedral ORVIETO
Horse that won the St Leger, Oaks and 1000 Guineas in 1955 MELD
Jason —, actor who played Lucius Malfoy in the Harry Potter film series ISAACS
Paul —, French painter whose works include 1888’s Avenue at Chantilly CEZANNE
Wife of Theseus in Greek mythology PHAEDRA
1983 film drama starring Richard Gere and Valerie Kaprisky BREATHLESS
Horse racecourse that hosts the Sussex Stakes each summer GOODWOOD
Silvery-white metal; symbol Fe IRON
Isao —, Japanese golfer; 1978 World Match Play Championship winner AOKI
Director of film comedies The Man with Two Brains and The Jerk CARLREINER
The —, 1954 novel by Georgette Heyer novel whose protagonist is Captain John Staple TOLLGATE
Son of Telamon; Greek hero of the Trojan War AJAX
Brian —, actor and presenter whose credits include BBC TV series Play School and Play Away CANT