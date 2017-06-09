Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers June 10th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quiz June 10th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Old Testament wife of Nabal and subsequently David
|ABIGAIL
|Brad —, golfer who won the 2005 Buick Championship
|FAXON
|Main field of riders in a cycling road race
|PELOTON
|Lee —, Best Actress in a Leading Role Oscar nominee for Days of Wine and Roses
|REMICK
|Madeleine —, actress who played Julie Moore in 2002 film drama We Were Soldiers
|STOWE
|1918 Wyndham Lewis novel featuring the character Otto Kreisler
|TARR
|City in Umbria, Italy, noted for its Gothic cathedral
|ORVIETO
|Horse that won the St Leger, Oaks and 1000 Guineas in 1955
|MELD
|Jason —, actor who played Lucius Malfoy in the Harry Potter film series
|ISAACS
|Paul —, French painter whose works include 1888’s Avenue at Chantilly
|CEZANNE
|Wife of Theseus in Greek mythology
|PHAEDRA
|1983 film drama starring Richard Gere and Valerie Kaprisky
|BREATHLESS
|Horse racecourse that hosts the Sussex Stakes each summer
|GOODWOOD
|Silvery-white metal; symbol Fe
|IRON
|Isao —, Japanese golfer; 1978 World Match Play Championship winner
|AOKI
|Director of film comedies The Man with Two Brains and The Jerk
|CARLREINER
|The —, 1954 novel by Georgette Heyer novel whose protagonist is Captain John Staple
|TOLLGATE
|Son of Telamon; Greek hero of the Trojan War
|AJAX
|Brian —, actor and presenter whose credits include BBC TV series Play School and Play Away
|CANT