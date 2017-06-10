Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers June 11th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quiz June 11th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
The —, collection of works by J R R Tolkien published posthumously in 1977 SILMARILLION
European republic; capital Vienna AUSTRIA
The —, 1963 novel by Mary McCarthy GROUP
Henry Scott —, English painter whose works include 1902’s Ruby, Gold and Malachite TUKE
Anders —, Danish winner of the 2007 BMW PGA Championship HANSEN
Bovid of North America and Europe such as the wisent BISON
Dorothy L —, author of novels Murder Must Advertise and Have His Carcase SAYERS
South American republic; capital Lima PERU
Member of a body of lancers first employed in the Polish army UHLAN
Richard —, author of novels Apples and Ten Storey Love Song MILWARD
1954 collection of essays by John O’Hara SWEETANDSOUR
The —, 1931 novel by Dashiell Hammett GLASSKEY
Craig —, Australian golfer; 2002 WGC-NEC Invitational tournament winner PARRY
US racehorse; 1996 Dubai World Cup winner CIGAR
Jack —, actor who played the title role in US television drama series Quincy KLUGMAN
Hideki —, Japanese soldier and prime minister hanged as a war criminal in 1948 TOJO
2004 novel by Judith Cutler SCARTISSUE
Short high punt in rugby also called a Garryowen UPANDUNDER
Roman god of the underworld DIS
Chris —, 2008 and 2012 Olympic track cycling keirin gold medallist HOY
Thomas —, furniture maker who authored The Cabinet-Maker and Upholsterer’s Drawing-Book SHERATON
Alfred —, classical pianist born in 1931 who was made an honorary KBE in 1989 BRENDEL
Capital of Jordan AMMAN
River in Scotland that flows through Glasgow CLYDE
Arthur —, actor who played Capt Mainwaring in BBC TV sitcom Dad’s Army LOWE
