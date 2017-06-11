Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers June 12th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quiz June 12th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Name of the first dog in space
|LAIKA
|Tree or large shrub with rounded leaves and edible brown nuts
|HAZEL
|Antonio —, Italian composer of operas Falstaff and Tarare
|SALIERI
|Liz —, national poet of Scotland from 2011-16
|LOCHHEAD
|Airline; flag carrier of Israel
|ELAL
|1987 Stephen King novel featuring the character Paul Sheldon
|MISERY
|1941 Agatha Christie novel featuring Tommy and Tuppence Beresford
|NORM
|European republic; capital Sofia
|BULGARIA
|Genus of plants to which love-in-a-mist belongs
|NIGELLA
|Felix —, founder of a school of fine art in London in 1871
|SLADE
|Unit of quantity equal to 12 dozen
|GROSS
|In World War I, a soldier serving with the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps
|ANZAC
|— Desert, arid plateau of South Africa, Namibia and Botswana
|KALAHARI
|The —, 2001 film thriller starring Thora Birch and Desmond Harrington
|HOLE
|Yellowish resin secreted by the lac insect used in the manufacture of gramophone records
|SHELLAC
|Town in Skane, Sweden, associated with fictional detective Kurt Wallander
|YSTAD
|Spa town in Savoie, France, noted for its hot sulphur springs
|AIXLESBAINS
|Small curved metal instrument used in ancient times to scrape dirt and sweat from the body
|STRIGIL
|1998 animated film based on a Chinese legend whose title character is voiced by Ming-Na Wen
|MULAN
|Village in Gloucestershire; home and final resting place of author Laurie Lee
|SLAD