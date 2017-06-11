Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers June 12th 2017

Name of the first dog in space LAIKA
Tree or large shrub with rounded leaves and edible brown nuts HAZEL
Antonio —, Italian composer of operas Falstaff and Tarare SALIERI
Liz —, national poet of Scotland from 2011-16 LOCHHEAD
Airline; flag carrier of Israel ELAL
1987 Stephen King novel featuring the character Paul Sheldon MISERY
1941 Agatha Christie novel featuring Tommy and Tuppence Beresford NORM
European republic; capital Sofia BULGARIA
Genus of plants to which love-in-a-mist belongs NIGELLA
Felix —, founder of a school of fine art in London in 1871 SLADE
Unit of quantity equal to 12 dozen GROSS
In World War I, a soldier serving with the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps ANZAC
— Desert, arid plateau of South Africa, Namibia and Botswana KALAHARI
The —, 2001 film thriller starring Thora Birch and Desmond Harrington HOLE
Yellowish resin secreted by the lac insect used in the manufacture of gramophone records SHELLAC
Town in Skane, Sweden, associated with fictional detective Kurt Wallander YSTAD
Spa town in Savoie, France, noted for its hot sulphur springs AIXLESBAINS
Small curved metal instrument used in ancient times to scrape dirt and sweat from the body STRIGIL
1998 animated film based on a Chinese legend whose title character is voiced by Ming-Na Wen MULAN
Village in Gloucestershire; home and final resting place of author Laurie Lee SLAD