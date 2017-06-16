Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers June 17th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quiz June 17th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|Genus of plants of the saxifrage family with ornamental spikes of pink, red or white flowers
|ASTILBE
|Fourth letter in the Greek alphabet
|DELTA
|— fly, bloodsucking African insect that transmits sleeping sickness
|TSETSE
|Mark placed over the letter n indicating a palatal nasal consonant
|TILDE
|Douglas —, director of film dramas Magnificent Obsession and Imitation of Life
|SIRK
|Cylindrical packet of coins
|ROULEAU
|Republic in SE Asia; capital Vientiane
|LAOS
|Mervyn —, author of the Gormenghast trilogy
|PEAKE
|John —, field marshal who commanded the British Expeditionary Force in France and Belgium from 1914-15
|FRENCH
|Rapid keyboard composition dating from the baroque period
|TOCCATA
|Wading bird such as the black-winged — or white-backed —
|STILT
|Eli —, US inventor of a modern mechanical cotton gin
|WHITNEY
|The —, 1960s US television sci-fi series starring Roy Thinnes as David Vincent
|INVADERS
|Strong lager of German origin
|BOCK
|Roger —, actor who played the Sheriff of Rottingham in 1993 film comedy Robin Hood: Men in Tights
|REES
|Word used as an instruction to ignore a correction on a manuscript
|STET
|1846 Herman Melville novel
|TYPEE
|Fourth son of Jacob in the Old Testament
|JUDAH
|William —, English painter whose works include The Golden Age and The Judgement of Paris
|ETTY
|George —, actor who starred as Arthur Daley in long-running ITV series Minder
|COLE
|Scott —, US golfer who won the Greater Milwaukee Open in 1995 and 1997
|HOCH