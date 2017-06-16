Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers June 17th 2017

Genus of plants of the saxifrage family with ornamental spikes of pink, red or white flowers ASTILBE
Fourth letter in the Greek alphabet DELTA
— fly, bloodsucking African insect that transmits sleeping sickness TSETSE
Mark placed over the letter n indicating a palatal nasal consonant TILDE
Douglas —, director of film dramas Magnificent Obsession and Imitation of Life SIRK
Cylindrical packet of coins ROULEAU
Republic in SE Asia; capital Vientiane LAOS
Mervyn —, author of the Gormenghast trilogy PEAKE
John —, field marshal who commanded the British Expeditionary Force in France and Belgium from 1914-15 FRENCH
Rapid keyboard composition dating from the baroque period TOCCATA
Wading bird such as the black-winged — or white-backed — STILT
Eli —, US inventor of a modern mechanical cotton gin WHITNEY
The —, 1960s US television sci-fi series starring Roy Thinnes as David Vincent INVADERS
Strong lager of German origin BOCK
Roger —, actor who played the Sheriff of Rottingham in 1993 film comedy Robin Hood: Men in Tights REES
Word used as an instruction to ignore a correction on a manuscript STET
1846 Herman Melville novel TYPEE
Fourth son of Jacob in the Old Testament JUDAH
William —, English painter whose works include The Golden Age and The Judgement of Paris ETTY
George —, actor who starred as Arthur Daley in long-running ITV series Minder COLE
Scott —, US golfer who won the Greater Milwaukee Open in 1995 and 1997 HOCH