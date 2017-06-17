Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers June 18th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quiz June 18th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Spirit flavoured with plant extract used as a flavouring in alcoholic drinks BITTERS
Jack —, English hangman whose victims included the Duke of Monmouth in 1685 KETCH
Anthony —, prime minister from 1955-57 EDEN
Gerald —, writing pseudonym of comic actor Ronnie Barker WILEY
Blaise —, 17th-century mathematician and philosopher who developed the theory of probability with Pierre de Fermat PASCAL
Period of seven days WEEK
Ryan —, Best Actor in a Leading Role Oscar nominee for Love Story ONEAL
Andrew —, president of the US from 1829-37 JACKSON
1997 family film starring John Goodman and Jim Broadbent THEBORROWERS
1988 comedy-drama film starring Winona Ryder and Christian Slater HEATHERS
Georges —, French composer of operas Carmen and Djamileh BIZET
Capital of Belarus MINSK
City in Rostov Oblast, Russia, associated with a 1928 show trial SHAKHTY
Small flying insect known to bite GNAT
Measure of volume used in cooking equal to three teaspoons TABLESPOON
1999 action film starring George Clooney and Mark Wahlberg THREEKINGS
Score of nothing in certain games NIL
Monetary unit of Malaysia; one-hundredth of a ringgit SEN
Evergreen shrub also called the Russian olive OLEASTER
Marsupial similar to a kangaroo WALLABY
Singer-actress who starred as Selma Jezkova in 2000 film drama Dancer in the Dark BJORK
Harold —, Italy-born poet and art collector who died in 1994 ACTON
Word representing the letter E in the NATO phonetic alphabet ECHO
