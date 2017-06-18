Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers June 19th 2017

Clue Solution
Eighth letter of the Greek alphabet THETA
Wading bird similar to the heron EGRET
1995 adventure film starring Robin Williams and Kirsten Dunst JUMANJI
Colourless gaseous element; symbol: N NITROGEN
Tourist town in Kent on the English Channel housing a 16th-century castle DEAL
Frozen dessert made with fruit juice, egg whites and sugar SORBET
Very small nocturnal fox inhabiting deserts of Arabia and N Africa FENNEC
Jorge —, WBO Bantamweight champion from 2011-12 ARCE
Alan —, 1974 Commonwealth long jump gold medallist LERWILL
Jessica —, Best Actress in a Leading Role Oscar winner for Blue Sky LANGE
Henrik —, author of stage plays Hedda Gabler and The League of Youth IBSEN
Geoff —, hat-trick scorer for England in the 1966 FIFA World Cup Final HURST
1970 stage play by David Storey HOME
Hard-wearing buff-coloured cotton fabric named after its place of origin in China NANKEEN
City in Rajasthan, India, housing Mayo College AJMER
US golfer; 1970 Masters Tournament winner BILLYCASPER
The —, 1986 film drama starring David Dukes and Richard Jordan MENSCLUB
David —, British economist born in 1772 who authored The Principles of Political Economy and Taxation RICARDO
South American republic; capital Santiago CHILE
Charles Strouse and Martin Charnin show; 1977 Tony Award winner for Best Musical and Best Original Score ANNIE