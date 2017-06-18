Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers June 19th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quiz June 19th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Eighth letter of the Greek alphabet
|THETA
|Wading bird similar to the heron
|EGRET
|1995 adventure film starring Robin Williams and Kirsten Dunst
|JUMANJI
|Colourless gaseous element; symbol: N
|NITROGEN
|Tourist town in Kent on the English Channel housing a 16th-century castle
|DEAL
|Frozen dessert made with fruit juice, egg whites and sugar
|SORBET
|Very small nocturnal fox inhabiting deserts of Arabia and N Africa
|FENNEC
|Jorge —, WBO Bantamweight champion from 2011-12
|ARCE
|Alan —, 1974 Commonwealth long jump gold medallist
|LERWILL
|Jessica —, Best Actress in a Leading Role Oscar winner for Blue Sky
|LANGE
|Henrik —, author of stage plays Hedda Gabler and The League of Youth
|IBSEN
|Geoff —, hat-trick scorer for England in the 1966 FIFA World Cup Final
|HURST
|1970 stage play by David Storey
|HOME
|Hard-wearing buff-coloured cotton fabric named after its place of origin in China
|NANKEEN
|City in Rajasthan, India, housing Mayo College
|AJMER
|US golfer; 1970 Masters Tournament winner
|BILLYCASPER
|The —, 1986 film drama starring David Dukes and Richard Jordan
|MENSCLUB
|David —, British economist born in 1772 who authored The Principles of Political Economy and Taxation
|RICARDO
|South American republic; capital Santiago
|CHILE
|Charles Strouse and Martin Charnin show; 1977 Tony Award winner for Best Musical and Best Original Score
|ANNIE