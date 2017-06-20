Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers June 21st 2017

Clue Solution
Burrowing bivalve mollusc such as the quahog CLAM
Roman poet and satirist whose works include the Ars Poetica HORACE
Christina —, actress who played the title role in 2006 film comedy Penelope RICCI
Armand —, French bicycle and motor car manufacturer who died in 1915 PEUGEOT
Edmundo —, Trinidad-born bandleader and night club owner who died in 2011 ROS
CGS unit of magnetic field strength OERSTED
1960s ATV puppet series whose central character was Mike Mercury SUPERCAR
Island of Indonesia; capital Jakarta JAVA
Conor —, author of stage plays The Weir and Port Authority MCPHERSON
District of Swansea, South Wales, housing Oystermouth Castle MUMBLES
Owl of New Zealand also called the morepork RURU
Patricia —, Best Actress in a Leading Role Oscar winner for Hud NEAL
Cuba-born musician married to Lucille Ball from 1940-60 DESIARNAZ
Kevin —, US golfer; 2014 Travelers Championship winner STREELMAN
Collective noun for a small group of seals or whales POD
Town in W Belgium; scene of many battles in World War One YPRES
Raymond —, Canadian actor who played Perry Mason and Robert Ironside on television BURR
Letitia —, actress who plays Sharon Mitchell in BBC TV soap EastEnders DEAN