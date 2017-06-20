Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers June 21st 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quiz June 21st 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|Burrowing bivalve mollusc such as the quahog
|CLAM
|Roman poet and satirist whose works include the Ars Poetica
|HORACE
|Christina —, actress who played the title role in 2006 film comedy Penelope
|RICCI
|Armand —, French bicycle and motor car manufacturer who died in 1915
|PEUGEOT
|Edmundo —, Trinidad-born bandleader and night club owner who died in 2011
|ROS
|CGS unit of magnetic field strength
|OERSTED
|1960s ATV puppet series whose central character was Mike Mercury
|SUPERCAR
|Island of Indonesia; capital Jakarta
|JAVA
|Conor —, author of stage plays The Weir and Port Authority
|MCPHERSON
|District of Swansea, South Wales, housing Oystermouth Castle
|MUMBLES
|Owl of New Zealand also called the morepork
|RURU
|Patricia —, Best Actress in a Leading Role Oscar winner for Hud
|NEAL
|Cuba-born musician married to Lucille Ball from 1940-60
|DESIARNAZ
|Kevin —, US golfer; 2014 Travelers Championship winner
|STREELMAN
|Collective noun for a small group of seals or whales
|POD
|Town in W Belgium; scene of many battles in World War One
|YPRES
|Raymond —, Canadian actor who played Perry Mason and Robert Ironside on television
|BURR
|Letitia —, actress who plays Sharon Mitchell in BBC TV soap EastEnders
|DEAN