Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers June 22nd 2017

Clue
Solution
Vivien —, Best Actress in a Leading Role Oscar winner for Gone with the Wind LEIGH
Cuban dance in slow duple time also called a contradanza HABANERA
Ancient region of NE Africa NUBIA
Kate —, Best Actress in a Supporting Role Oscar nominee for The Prince of Tides NELLIGAN
Erki —, 2000 Olympic decathlon gold medallist NOOL
Standard monetary unit of Brazil REAL
Australian wind instrument DIDGERIDOO
Joseph —, French stage entertainer whose stage name was Le Petomane PUJOL
Seat of the University of Michigan, US ANNARBOR
Marian —, author of novels Angels and Sushi for Beginners KEYES
Raven in 1841 Charles Dickens novel Barnaby Rudge GRIP
Shelley —, actress who played Tiffany Welles in US television series Charlie’s Angels from 1979-80 HACK
Capital and chief port of Senegal DAKAR
1998 Australian Open men’s singles tennis championship winner PETRKORDA
Edith —, English nurse shot by a German firing squad in Belgium in 1915 CAVELL
Collectively, the chief gods of Norse mythology dwelling in Asgard AESIR
Deep violet-red garnet used as a gemstone ALMANDINE
Stored-heat cooker invented by Nobel Prize winner Gustaf Dalen AGA
Single-masted sailing vessel with fore-and-aft sails SLOOP
Don —, US jazz multi-instrumentalist, arranger and orchestra leader who died in 1964 REDMAN
Terry —, children’s author whose works include the Horrible Histories series DEARY
City and state capital of Perak, Malaysia IPOH
River in England that flows to the Wash near King’s Lynn OUSE
