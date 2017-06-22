Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers June 23rd 2017

Clue Solution
— penguin, tallest of the species endemic to Antarctica EMPEROR
Michael —, 1991 Wimbledon singles tennis championship winner STICH
James K —, president of the US from 1845-49 POLK
Large black, earth-boring dung beetle DOR
Nigel —, actor who played Lord Andrew Lindsay in 1981 film drama Chariots of Fire HAVERS
City in Russia; capital of the Republic of Bashkortostan UFA
In weaving, yarn woven across the width of a fabric WEFT
Rutger —, actor who played Roy Batty in 1982 sci-fi film Blade Runner HAUER
City in Washington, US, that hosted the Expo ’74 world’s fair SPOKANE
Ship originally known as The Pelican in which Sir Francis Drake circumnavigated the globe GOLDENHIND
Andrei —, Moscow-born designer of the TU-104 passenger aircraft TUPOLEV
River in Spain that flows to the Mediterranean southwest of Tarragona EBRO
Keir —, British chairman of the Labour Party from 1906-08 HARDIE
The —, weekly magazine published by the BBC from 1929-91 LISTENER
The —, Greek epic poem describing the siege of Troy ILIAD
Computer in 1979 novel The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy by Douglas Adams DEEPTHOUGHT
Gustave —, French composer of 1900 opera Louise CHARPENTIER
European republic; capital Reykjavik ICELAND
Trade union formed in 1993 by the amalgamation of COHSE, NALGO, and NUPE UNISON
Large desert in E Asia GOBI