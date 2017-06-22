Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers June 23rd 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quiz June 23rd 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|— penguin, tallest of the species endemic to Antarctica
|EMPEROR
|Michael —, 1991 Wimbledon singles tennis championship winner
|STICH
|James K —, president of the US from 1845-49
|POLK
|Large black, earth-boring dung beetle
|DOR
|Nigel —, actor who played Lord Andrew Lindsay in 1981 film drama Chariots of Fire
|HAVERS
|City in Russia; capital of the Republic of Bashkortostan
|UFA
|In weaving, yarn woven across the width of a fabric
|WEFT
|Rutger —, actor who played Roy Batty in 1982 sci-fi film Blade Runner
|HAUER
|City in Washington, US, that hosted the Expo ’74 world’s fair
|SPOKANE
|Ship originally known as The Pelican in which Sir Francis Drake circumnavigated the globe
|GOLDENHIND
|Andrei —, Moscow-born designer of the TU-104 passenger aircraft
|TUPOLEV
|River in Spain that flows to the Mediterranean southwest of Tarragona
|EBRO
|Keir —, British chairman of the Labour Party from 1906-08
|HARDIE
|The —, weekly magazine published by the BBC from 1929-91
|LISTENER
|The —, Greek epic poem describing the siege of Troy
|ILIAD
|Computer in 1979 novel The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy by Douglas Adams
|DEEPTHOUGHT
|Gustave —, French composer of 1900 opera Louise
|CHARPENTIER
|European republic; capital Reykjavik
|ICELAND
|Trade union formed in 1993 by the amalgamation of COHSE, NALGO, and NUPE
|UNISON
|Large desert in E Asia
|GOBI