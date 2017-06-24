Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers June 25th 2017

Clue Solution
1970 Toni Morrison novel whose protagonist is Pecola Breedlove THEBLUESTEYE
Standard monetary unit of Malaysia RINGGIT
North American fish of the salmon family such as the longjaw — and shortnose — CISCO
Tourist city in NE Hungary at the centre of a wine-producing region EGER
William —, British poet and critic who authored 1930’s Seven Types of Ambiguity EMPSON
Town in Trafford, Greater Manchester, that is historically part of Cheshire SALE
Joshua —, founder of the Zimbabwe African People’s Union who died in 1999 NKOMO
Island off the coast of La Rochelle, Charente-Maritime, France ILEDERE
Jerry —, New York-born stand-up comedian who voiced the title role in 2007 animated film Bee Movie SEINFELD
Hot alcoholic drink from Sweden consisting of sweetened brandy, red wine, bitters and blanched almonds GLOGG
Desert region along the west coast of South America ATACAMA
Singer-actor who played Keith in 2016 film musical La La Land JOHNLEGEND
Resort town in Belgium with medicinal mineral springs SPA
CGS unit of work or energy ERG
Microgravity laboratory first flown into space on the Space Shuttle Columbia in 1983 SPACELAB
Eurasian songbird formerly eaten as a delicacy ORTOLAN
Spiced and sweetened hot drink of port and lemon juice NEGUS
The —, Test cricket ground in London OVAL