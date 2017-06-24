Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers June 25th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quiz June 25th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|1970 Toni Morrison novel whose protagonist is Pecola Breedlove
|THEBLUESTEYE
|Standard monetary unit of Malaysia
|RINGGIT
|North American fish of the salmon family such as the longjaw — and shortnose —
|CISCO
|Tourist city in NE Hungary at the centre of a wine-producing region
|EGER
|William —, British poet and critic who authored 1930’s Seven Types of Ambiguity
|EMPSON
|Town in Trafford, Greater Manchester, that is historically part of Cheshire
|SALE
|Joshua —, founder of the Zimbabwe African People’s Union who died in 1999
|NKOMO
|Island off the coast of La Rochelle, Charente-Maritime, France
|ILEDERE
|Jerry —, New York-born stand-up comedian who voiced the title role in 2007 animated film Bee Movie
|SEINFELD
|Hot alcoholic drink from Sweden consisting of sweetened brandy, red wine, bitters and blanched almonds
|GLOGG
|Desert region along the west coast of South America
|ATACAMA
|Singer-actor who played Keith in 2016 film musical La La Land
|JOHNLEGEND
|Resort town in Belgium with medicinal mineral springs
|SPA
|CGS unit of work or energy
|ERG
|Microgravity laboratory first flown into space on the Space Shuttle Columbia in 1983
|SPACELAB
|Eurasian songbird formerly eaten as a delicacy
|ORTOLAN
|Spiced and sweetened hot drink of port and lemon juice
|NEGUS
|The —, Test cricket ground in London
|OVAL