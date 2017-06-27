Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers June 28th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quiz June 28th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|— Cup, women’s world team championship in badminton
|UBER
|Margot —, actress who played Lois Lane in 1978 action film Superman
|KIDDER
|Geraint —, Welsh operatic bass-baritone who died in 1992
|EVANS
|Large earthenware pot of Japan in which charcoal is burnt to provide indoor heating
|HIBACHI
|Asian primate also called the White-handed gibbon
|LAR
|River in Wales forming the boundary between the historic counties of Glamorgan and Monmouthshire
|RHYMNEY
|Burt —, actor who played Entwistle in BBC TV sitcom Last of the Summer Wine
|KWOUK
|Persian variety of the wild ass
|ONAGER
|Colin —, actor who played DI Peter Pascoe in BBC TV series Dalziel and Pascoe
|BUCHANAN
|Actor-writer who played Oliver Farnsworth in 1976 sci-fi film The Man Who Fell to Earth
|BUCKHENRY
|Grammatical structure where two words connected by a conjunction are used to express a single notion
|HENDIADYS
|1936 Vladimir Nabokov book whose protagonist is Hermann Karlovich
|DESPAIR
|Old Testament Hebrew patriarch who built an ark
|NOAH
|Irish Gaelic name for Ireland
|EIRE
|Sophia —, author of novels Romanitas and Rome Burning
|MCDOUGALL
|Craig —, 2007 European Cup 100m winner for Great Britain
|PICKERING
|Will —, British comedian who played the title role in 1937 film Oh, Mr Porter!
|HAY
|Asian republic; capital Beirut
|LEBANON
|United Provinces of Agra and —, region of India under the British Raj
|OUDH
|1990s BBC TV sitcom starring Lenny Henry and Roger Griffiths
|CHEF