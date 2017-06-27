Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers June 28th 2017

admin Mirror Quiz

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quiz June 28th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
— Cup, women’s world team championship in badminton UBER
Margot —, actress who played Lois Lane in 1978 action film Superman KIDDER
Geraint —, Welsh operatic bass-baritone who died in 1992 EVANS
Large earthenware pot of Japan in which charcoal is burnt to provide indoor heating HIBACHI
Asian primate also called the White-handed gibbon LAR
River in Wales forming the boundary between the historic counties of Glamorgan and Monmouthshire RHYMNEY
Burt —, actor who played Entwistle in BBC TV sitcom Last of the Summer Wine KWOUK
Persian variety of the wild ass ONAGER
Colin —, actor who played DI Peter Pascoe in BBC TV series Dalziel and Pascoe BUCHANAN
Actor-writer who played Oliver Farnsworth in 1976 sci-fi film The Man Who Fell to Earth BUCKHENRY
Grammatical structure where two words connected by a conjunction are used to express a single notion HENDIADYS
1936 Vladimir Nabokov book whose protagonist is Hermann Karlovich DESPAIR
Old Testament Hebrew patriarch who built an ark NOAH
Irish Gaelic name for Ireland EIRE
Sophia —, author of novels Romanitas and Rome Burning MCDOUGALL
Craig —, 2007 European Cup 100m winner for Great Britain PICKERING
Will —, British comedian who played the title role in 1937 film Oh, Mr Porter! HAY
Asian republic; capital Beirut LEBANON
United Provinces of Agra and —, region of India under the British Raj OUDH
1990s BBC TV sitcom starring Lenny Henry and Roger Griffiths CHEF