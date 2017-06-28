Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers June 29th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quiz June 29th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Stringed musical instrument with a long fretted neck and circular body BANJO
Fabric made of silk and wool or cotton and rayon used especially for coats BARATHEA
Franz —, composer of 1905 operetta The Merry Widow LEHAR
Spa town in SW Germany near the border with France BADENBADEN
Citadel and palace in Granada, Spain, noted for its rich ornamentation ALHAMBRA
Niels —, winner of the 1922 Nobel Prize in Physics BOHR
Kenneth —, actor who played Jed Stone in ITV soap Coronation Street COPE
Thick brown bitter syrup obtained from sugar during refining MOLASSES
In music, a sliding movement from one note to another, especially in singing or playing the violin PORTAMENTO
In heraldry, the colour blue AZURE
Ductile greyish-white element; symbol W TUNGSTEN
Aubrey —, actress who played April Ludgate in US sitcom Parks and Recreation PLAZA
Official currency of Panama along with the US dollar BALBOA
Old Testament army captain who put Absalom to death JOAB
European freshwater fish with a slender bluish-green body DACE
1942 Walt Disney film animation based on a story by Felix Salten BAMBI
Roscoe —, winner of the January, 1977 Australian Open singles tennis championship TANNER
Sam —, director of films Darkman and The Evil Dead RAIMI
17th letter in the Greek alphabet RHO
Mediterranean island; capital Valletta MALTA
Truman —, author of 1958 novella Breakfast at Tiffany’s CAPOTE
National airline of Belgium that went bankrupt in 2001 SABENA
Felipe —, F1 driver; 2006 Brazilian GP winner MASSA
Sword similar to the foil but with a larger guard EPEE
Mesut —, Arsenal and Germany midfield footballer OZIL
