Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers June 2nd 2017

Clue
Solution
2006 film drama starring Ryan Gosling and Shareeka Epps HALFNELSON
BBC TV arts programme that ran from 1967-2002 OMNIBUS
Another name for mother-of-pearl NACRE
Hawaiian feast of food, drink and entertainment LUAU
Page to Don Adriano de Armado in William Shakespeare play Love’s Labour’s Lost MOTH
Unit of length equal to 5½ yards ROD
Friedrich von —, composer of operas Alessandro Stradella and Martha FLOTOW
Standard monetary unit of Romania LEU
2009 film drama starring Sam Rockwell and Dominique McElligott MOON
Carlo —, Italian author of 1945 memoir Christ Stopped at Eboli LEVI
Gore —, US author of novels Julian and Creation VIDAL
Omid —, London-born Iranian actor-comedian who starred as Mahmud Nasir in 2010 comedy-drama film The Infidel DJALILI
The —, 1973 novel by Beryl Bainbridge DRESSMAKER
Official report of the proceedings of the British Parliament HANSARD
Nahuel —, rugby union prop; 2012 Argentina Test debutant against France LOBO
King of Pylos referred to as the Gerenian horseman in Homer’s The Iliad NESTOR
Megan —, author of novels Wizard of the Pigeons and Harpy’s Flight LINDHOLM
Word representing the letter O in the NATO phonetic alphabet OSCAR
1983 stage play by Sam Shepard FOOLFORLOVE
Common European songbird also called a titlark MEADOWPIPIT
Disease of cattle and sheep also called milk sickness TREMBLES
1991 novel by Stephen Fry THELIAR
Franc —, director of the films The Bride and Quadrophenia RODDAM
Peter —, Best Actor in a Supporting Role Oscar nominee for Murder, Inc FALK
