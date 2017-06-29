Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers June 30th 2017

Mirror Quiz

Clue Solution
1968 biopic starring Vanessa Redgrave in the title role ISADORA
Stephen —, actor who portrayed Stuart Sutcliffe in 1994 biopic Backbeat DORF
Flightless bird of Mauritius DODO
Deborah —, Best Actress in a Leading Role Oscar nominee for The Sundowners KERR
Simon —, creator of sitcoms How Do You Want Me?, Is It Legal? and Hardware NY
Cherie —, actress who played Guenevere in 1981 film drama Excalibur LUNGHI
Piece of music in the syncopated style of ragtime RAG
Julian —, artist whose works include prints of the members of pop group Blur OPIE
— Handicap, flat race run at York in August over 14 furlongs EBOR
Clare —, former Labour MP; Secretary of State for International Development from 1997-2003 SHORT
— Sea, area of the Aegean where, according to legend, Icarus fell from the sky ICARIAN
1969 adventure film starring Tommy Steele as Jack Sheppard WHERESJACK
1992 animated film starring the voice talent of Scott Weinger and Robin Williams ALADDIN
Weblog in which postings are mainly in video form VLOG
Capital of Niger NIAMEY
In contract bridge, a lower bid on one’s hand than its strength warrants UNDERBID
2009 stage play by Lucy Prebble ENRON
Route followed by Christ from the place of his condemnation to his crucifixion at Calvary VIADOLOROSA
Stanley —, Best Director Oscar nominee for A Clockwork Orange and Barry Lyndon KUBRICK
G A —, England Test cricketer who hit 333 against India at Lord’s in 1990 GOOCH
— Sea, arm of the Arctic Ocean east of Novaya Zemlya and north of Siberia KARA