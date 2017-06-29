Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers June 30th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quiz June 30th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|1968 biopic starring Vanessa Redgrave in the title role
|ISADORA
|Stephen —, actor who portrayed Stuart Sutcliffe in 1994 biopic Backbeat
|DORF
|Flightless bird of Mauritius
|DODO
|Deborah —, Best Actress in a Leading Role Oscar nominee for The Sundowners
|KERR
|Simon —, creator of sitcoms How Do You Want Me?, Is It Legal? and Hardware
|NY
|Cherie —, actress who played Guenevere in 1981 film drama Excalibur
|LUNGHI
|Piece of music in the syncopated style of ragtime
|RAG
|Julian —, artist whose works include prints of the members of pop group Blur
|OPIE
|— Handicap, flat race run at York in August over 14 furlongs
|EBOR
|Clare —, former Labour MP; Secretary of State for International Development from 1997-2003
|SHORT
|— Sea, area of the Aegean where, according to legend, Icarus fell from the sky
|ICARIAN
|1969 adventure film starring Tommy Steele as Jack Sheppard
|WHERESJACK
|1992 animated film starring the voice talent of Scott Weinger and Robin Williams
|ALADDIN
|Weblog in which postings are mainly in video form
|VLOG
|Capital of Niger
|NIAMEY
|In contract bridge, a lower bid on one’s hand than its strength warrants
|UNDERBID
|2009 stage play by Lucy Prebble
|ENRON
|Route followed by Christ from the place of his condemnation to his crucifixion at Calvary
|VIADOLOROSA
|Stanley —, Best Director Oscar nominee for A Clockwork Orange and Barry Lyndon
|KUBRICK
|G A —, England Test cricketer who hit 333 against India at Lord’s in 1990
|GOOCH
|— Sea, arm of the Arctic Ocean east of Novaya Zemlya and north of Siberia
|KARA