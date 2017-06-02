Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers June 3rd 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quiz June 3rd 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Any of a series of Soviet satellites, such as — I, launched in 1957
|SPUTNIK
|Richard —, US actor who played Mike Talman in 1967 film thriller Wait Until Dark
|CRENNA
|Berhane —, 2003 World Championships women’s 10,000m gold medallist
|ADERE
|Scottish island of the Inner Hebrides south-east of Rum
|EIGG
|Tobias —, US author of 1989 memoir This Boy’s Life
|WOLFF
|Book of the Old Testament comprising 150 sacred songs, poems and prayers
|PSALMS
|City in Ukraine on the Vorskla River; site of a 1709 battle between Russia and Sweden
|POLTAVA
|Pale yellow cheese with holes named after its place of origin in Switzerland
|GRUYERE
|Greek philosopher and scientist who held that the world is composed of air, fire, earth and water
|EMPEDOCLES
|Jimmy —, singer-actor who played the title role in 1990s BBC TV drama series Spender
|NAIL
|Fish of the salmon family of the UK and Europe
|CHAR
|Berkshire town housing a public school for boys
|ETON
|Variety of beet with large succulent leaves and thick stalks used as a vegetable
|CHARD
|Jan —, prime minister of South Africa from 1939-48
|SMUTS
|S —, South Africa cricketer; 1998 Test debutant against England at Nottingham
|ELWORTHY
|Aircraft firm founded by Alliott Verdon Roe in 1910
|AVRO
|Lucien —, captain of the France rugby union team that won the Five Nations outright for the first time in 1959
|MIAS