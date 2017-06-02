Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers June 3rd 2017

Thank you for visiting our website.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Any of a series of Soviet satellites, such as — I, launched in 1957 SPUTNIK
Richard —, US actor who played Mike Talman in 1967 film thriller Wait Until Dark CRENNA
Berhane —, 2003 World Championships women’s 10,000m gold medallist ADERE
Scottish island of the Inner Hebrides south-east of Rum EIGG
Tobias —, US author of 1989 memoir This Boy’s Life WOLFF
Book of the Old Testament comprising 150 sacred songs, poems and prayers PSALMS
City in Ukraine on the Vorskla River; site of a 1709 battle between Russia and Sweden POLTAVA
Pale yellow cheese with holes named after its place of origin in Switzerland GRUYERE
Greek philosopher and scientist who held that the world is composed of air, fire, earth and water EMPEDOCLES
Jimmy —, singer-actor who played the title role in 1990s BBC TV drama series Spender NAIL
Fish of the salmon family of the UK and Europe CHAR
Berkshire town housing a public school for boys ETON
Variety of beet with large succulent leaves and thick stalks used as a vegetable CHARD
Jan —, prime minister of South Africa from 1939-48 SMUTS
S —, South Africa cricketer; 1998 Test debutant against England at Nottingham ELWORTHY
Aircraft firm founded by Alliott Verdon Roe in 1910 AVRO
Lucien —, captain of the France rugby union team that won the Five Nations outright for the first time in 1959 MIAS