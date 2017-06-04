Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers June 5th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quiz June 5th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Cape —, promontory at the NW extremity of mainland Scotland WRATH
2012 St Leger winner ridden by Mickael Barzalona ENCKE
Henry —, Scottish painter whose portraits include that of Sir Walter Scott in 1822 RAEBURN
Rita —, actress who played the title role in films Miss Sadie Thompson, Gilda and Salome HAYWORTH
The —, shallow inlet on the North Sea coast between Lincolnshire and Norfolk WASH
Insect of warm regions of the Old World that travels in swarms stripping vegetation LOCUST
Infectious bacterial disease characterised by headaches and a fever TYPHUS
Any or all of the sacred writings of Hinduism written in early Sanskrit VEDA
Burgh in Aberdeenshire on the River Dee east of Balmoral Castle BALLATER
Uncharged elementary particle with a mass nearly equal to that of the proton NEUTRON
Long-legged doglike mammal of S Asia and Africa HYENA
2014 biopic starring David Oyelowo as Martin Luther King Jr SELMA
1977 Best Picture Oscar winner written by and starring Sylvester Stallone ROCKY
The —, 1976 film thriller starring Gregory Peck and Lee Remick OMEN
Hungarian stew of meat and vegetables seasoned with paprika GOULASH
1936 novel by Ayn Rand WETHELIVING
William Powell —, painter whose works include 1858’s Derby Day FRITH
Unit of human speech having one vowel sound SYLLABLE
George —, British industrialist and social reformer who set up the Bournville Village Trust CADBURY
— Islands, group off the coast of Northumberland housing a bird sanctuary FARNE
Art —, US jazz pianist known for his improvisation who died in 1956 TATUM
Eleanor —, actress who played Augusta Colt in 2004 romcom Wimbledon BRON
