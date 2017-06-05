Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers June 6th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quiz June 6th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Horse that won the Hennessy Cognac Gold Cup at Leopardstown a record four times between 1999 and 2004 FLORIDAPEARL
Market town in Hampshire north-west of Winchester ANDOVER
Cary —, Best Actor in a Leading Role Oscar nominee for Penny Serenade GRANT
James M —, author of novels Serenade and Mildred Pierce CAIN
Giovanni Battista —, 19th-century Italian astronomer who pioneered the spectroscopy of comets DONATI
Juan —, president of Argentina from 1946-55 PERON
Name of the chief Spanish airline IBERIA
The —, 2008 novel by Stephenie Meyer HOST
River that flows to the Atlantic at Lisbon, Portugal TAGUS
Genus of cacti that includes the prickly pear OPUNTIA
Bicycle road race first won in 1903 by Maurice Garin TOURDEFRANCE
1970 novel by Wilbur Smith whose central character is Rod Ironsides GOLDMINE
River rising in the Carnic Alps in NE Italy that flows past Belluno to the Gulf of Venice PIAVE
Alfred —, author of 1896 stage play Ubu Roi JARRY
Henri —, French philosopher; winner of the 1927 Nobel Prize in Literature BERGSON
Large mammal also known as a killer whale ORCA
Dario —, British winner of the Indianapolis 500 motor car race in 2007, 2010 and 2012 FRANCHITTI
1993 Carl Hiaasen novel featuring the character Erin Grant STRIPTEASE
Jonathan —, 2015 Superbike World Championship winner REA
Character voiced by Roy Atwell in 1937 animated film Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs DOC
Giacomo —, winner of the 500cc motorcycling world championship from 1966-72 AGOSTINI
Currency of French Indochina between 1885 and 1952 PIASTRE
Medium-sized smooth-haired breed of dog with a short nose and a docked tail BOXER
Tim —, 2005 Tony Award Best Actor in a Musical nominee for his role as King Arthur in Spamalot CURRY
2011 film comedy starring Seann William Scott and Jay Baruchel GOON
