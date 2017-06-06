Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers June 7th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quiz June 7th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Former county town of Meath, Republic of Ireland TRIM
Alfred —, author of poems The Lady of Shalott and Voices in the Mist TENNYSON
Colour between blue and violet in the visible spectrum INDIGO
Elephant in stories for children by Jean de Brunhoff BABAR
Edgar Allan —, US short-story writer who died in 1849 POE
State capital of New Hampshire, US CONCORD
Johan —, 1981 Australian Open singles tennis championship winner KRIEK
Genus of Asian flowering plants named after Jesuit missionary Georg Joseph Kamel CAMELLIA
Mountainous island off the west coast of Italy ELBA
John —, winner of the 1962 Nobel Prize in Literature STEINBECK
2006 film drama starring Laura Linney and Gabriel Byrne JINDABYNE
Jon —, rugby union fullback at London Wasps from 1997-2000 UFTON
Amanda —, actress who portrayed Lucy Irvine in 1986 film drama Castaway DONOHOE
David —, WBA Heavyweight champion from 2009-11 HAYE
Sea of —, arm of the Black Sea fed chiefly by the River Don AZOV
Richard —, British composer of the Warsaw Concerto from 1941 film Dangerous Moonlight ADDINSELL
Sam —, director of films The Wild Bunch and Straw Dogs PECKINPAH
City in Israel housing Ben Gurion International Airport LOD
Elvis —, singer-actor who starred in films Charro! and Spinout PRESLEY
Joe —, actor/presenter who played Mickey Miller in BBC TV soap EastEnders from 2003-08 SWASH
Ernst —, Austrian physicist who devised a system of speed measurement MACH
River that flows to the North Sea at Middlesbrough TEES
