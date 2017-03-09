Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers March 10th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quiz March 10th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Twin brother of Remus in Roman mythology
|ROMULUS
|County town of County Tyrone in Northern Ireland
|OMAGH
|American Tribal Love Rock Musical that opened on Broadway in 1968
|HAIR
|Tall tree affected by fungal disease DED
|ELM
|Eliza —, actress who starred in US television sci-fi series Dollhouse
|DUSHKU
|Herbert —, actor who played Chief Inspector Dreyfus in 1975 film comedy The Return of the Pink Panther
|LOM
|In music, the sign that, when placed before a note, lowers it in pitch by a semitone
|FLAT
|1946 film drama starring Rita Hayworth in the title role
|GILDA
|Noureddine —, 1996 Olympic men’s 1,500m gold medallist
|MORCELI
|US singer-actor who played Manny Hood in 1999 comedy-drama film Cookie’s Fortune
|LYLELOVETT
|Archie —, Scotland midfielder who scored twice in a 3-2 win over Netherlands in the 1978 FIFA World Cup
|GEMMILL
|Ancient Greek orator and speech writer whose works include Against Eratosthenes
|LYSIAS
|Seed of a tropical American palm; a source of vegetable ivory
|IVORYNUT
|International airport in Chicago, US, formerly called Orchard Field
|OHARE
|Saint —, Anglo-Saxon missionary known as the Apostle of Germany whose feast day is June 5th
|BONIFACE
|Jack —, entertainer husband of Cicely Courtneidge who died in 1978
|HULBERT
|Servant of Petruchio in William Shakespeare play The Taming of the Shrew
|GRUMIO
|Soft creamy white cheese
|BRIE