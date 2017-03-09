Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers March 10th 2017

Clue Solution
Twin brother of Remus in Roman mythology ROMULUS
County town of County Tyrone in Northern Ireland OMAGH
American Tribal Love Rock Musical that opened on Broadway in 1968 HAIR
Tall tree affected by fungal disease DED ELM
Eliza —, actress who starred in US television sci-fi series Dollhouse DUSHKU
Herbert —, actor who played Chief Inspector Dreyfus in 1975 film comedy The Return of the Pink Panther LOM
In music, the sign that, when placed before a note, lowers it in pitch by a semitone FLAT
1946 film drama starring Rita Hayworth in the title role GILDA
Noureddine —, 1996 Olympic men’s 1,500m gold medallist MORCELI
US singer-actor who played Manny Hood in 1999 comedy-drama film Cookie’s Fortune LYLELOVETT
Archie —, Scotland midfielder who scored twice in a 3-2 win over Netherlands in the 1978 FIFA World Cup GEMMILL
Ancient Greek orator and speech writer whose works include Against Eratosthenes LYSIAS
Seed of a tropical American palm; a source of vegetable ivory IVORYNUT
International airport in Chicago, US, formerly called Orchard Field OHARE
Saint —, Anglo-Saxon missionary known as the Apostle of Germany whose feast day is June 5th BONIFACE
Jack —, entertainer husband of Cicely Courtneidge who died in 1978 HULBERT
Servant of Petruchio in William Shakespeare play The Taming of the Shrew GRUMIO
Soft creamy white cheese BRIE