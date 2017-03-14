Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers March 15th 2017

Mirror Quiz March 15th 2017 Crossword

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Ivan —, actor and voice of puppet Basil Brush who died in 2000 OWEN
The —, historic area of Plymouth, Devon, adjacent to Sutton harbour BARBICAN
River forming the boundary between Bosnia and Herzegovina and Montenegro DRINA
1806 novel by Maria Edgeworth LEONORA
Tony —, comedian who played the title role in films The Rebel and The Punch & Judy Man HANCOCK
Unit of weight used for measuring the fineness of silk equal to one gram per 9,000 metres DENIER
2006 John Updike novel TERRORIST
Author of 1964 children’s book Charlie and the Chocolate Factory ROALDDAHL
Jack —, Scottish artist whose works include The Singing Butler and The Billy Boys VETTRIANO
Anke —, 1996 Australian Open singles tennis championship runner-up HUBER
Principal area in SE Wales that includes the towns of Pontypool and Cwmbran TORFAEN
Leon —, author of novels The Haj and QB VII URIS
Son of Telamon; Greek hero of the Trojan War AJAX
The —, 1946 novel by Joyce Cary MOONLIGHT
British coin worth two shillings and sixpence taken out of circulation in 1970 HALFCROWN
Standard monetary unit of Albania LEK
1980 biopic starring Roger Daltrey in the title role MCVICAR
Douglas —, author of 1987 novel Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency ADAMS
Cultivated variety of cabbage with crinkled leaves KALE
Jimmy —, host of Channel 4 comedy panel show The Big Fat Quiz of the Year CARR