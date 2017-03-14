Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers March 15th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quiz March 15th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|Ivan —, actor and voice of puppet Basil Brush who died in 2000
|OWEN
|The —, historic area of Plymouth, Devon, adjacent to Sutton harbour
|BARBICAN
|River forming the boundary between Bosnia and Herzegovina and Montenegro
|DRINA
|1806 novel by Maria Edgeworth
|LEONORA
|Tony —, comedian who played the title role in films The Rebel and The Punch & Judy Man
|HANCOCK
|Unit of weight used for measuring the fineness of silk equal to one gram per 9,000 metres
|DENIER
|2006 John Updike novel
|TERRORIST
|Author of 1964 children’s book Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
|ROALDDAHL
|Jack —, Scottish artist whose works include The Singing Butler and The Billy Boys
|VETTRIANO
|Anke —, 1996 Australian Open singles tennis championship runner-up
|HUBER
|Principal area in SE Wales that includes the towns of Pontypool and Cwmbran
|TORFAEN
|Leon —, author of novels The Haj and QB VII
|URIS
|Son of Telamon; Greek hero of the Trojan War
|AJAX
|The —, 1946 novel by Joyce Cary
|MOONLIGHT
|British coin worth two shillings and sixpence taken out of circulation in 1970
|HALFCROWN
|Standard monetary unit of Albania
|LEK
|1980 biopic starring Roger Daltrey in the title role
|MCVICAR
|Douglas —, author of 1987 novel Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency
|ADAMS
|Cultivated variety of cabbage with crinkled leaves
|KALE
|Jimmy —, host of Channel 4 comedy panel show The Big Fat Quiz of the Year
|CARR