Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers March 16th 2017

Clue Solution
Evans —, 2004 London Marathon and Chicago Marathon men’s race winner RUTTO
Horse racecourse east of Sandringham, Norfolk FAKENHAM
— Sea, body of water that houses the Isle of Man IRISH
The —, 1999 mystery film starring Bruce Willis and Haley Joel Osment SIXTHSENSE
White wine from the Rhine valley in Germany RIESLING
Mountain range in south central Europe ALPS
Lionel —, composer of stage musicals Twang! and Maggie May BART
Liliaceous plant of the Mediterranean with a thick flower stalk HYACINTH
Hard jet-black coal that burns slowly giving out an intense heat ANTHRACITE
Unit of mass equal to 1,000 kg TONNE
Paul —, US actor who played Modell in 1982 comedy-drama film Diner REISER
Jim —, Scottish fighter; WBC Lightweight champion from 1979-81 WATT
The —, 1971 novel by Harold Robbins BETSY
City in Somme, France, whose Gothic cathedral is the largest in the country AMIENS
Michel —, French marshal executed for treason in 1815 NEY
Gordon —, actor who played the title role in 1955 action film Tarzan’s Hidden Jungle SCOTT
William Peter —, author of 1971 novel The Exorcist BLATTY
David —, 1968 Olympic 400m hurdles gold medallist HEMERY
River upon which Nottingham stands TRENT
Port in SW Republic of Ireland at the mouth of the River Lee CORK
1950s political movement in Cyprus led by Georgeios Grivas EOKA