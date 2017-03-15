Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers March 16th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quiz March 16th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Evans —, 2004 London Marathon and Chicago Marathon men’s race winner
|RUTTO
|Horse racecourse east of Sandringham, Norfolk
|FAKENHAM
|— Sea, body of water that houses the Isle of Man
|IRISH
|The —, 1999 mystery film starring Bruce Willis and Haley Joel Osment
|SIXTHSENSE
|White wine from the Rhine valley in Germany
|RIESLING
|Mountain range in south central Europe
|ALPS
|Lionel —, composer of stage musicals Twang! and Maggie May
|BART
|Liliaceous plant of the Mediterranean with a thick flower stalk
|HYACINTH
|Hard jet-black coal that burns slowly giving out an intense heat
|ANTHRACITE
|Unit of mass equal to 1,000 kg
|TONNE
|Paul —, US actor who played Modell in 1982 comedy-drama film Diner
|REISER
|Jim —, Scottish fighter; WBC Lightweight champion from 1979-81
|WATT
|The —, 1971 novel by Harold Robbins
|BETSY
|City in Somme, France, whose Gothic cathedral is the largest in the country
|AMIENS
|Michel —, French marshal executed for treason in 1815
|NEY
|Gordon —, actor who played the title role in 1955 action film Tarzan’s Hidden Jungle
|SCOTT
|William Peter —, author of 1971 novel The Exorcist
|BLATTY
|David —, 1968 Olympic 400m hurdles gold medallist
|HEMERY
|River upon which Nottingham stands
|TRENT
|Port in SW Republic of Ireland at the mouth of the River Lee
|CORK
|1950s political movement in Cyprus led by Georgeios Grivas
|EOKA