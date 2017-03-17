Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers March 18th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quiz March 18th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Kirstie —, co-presenter of Channel 4 television series Location, Location, Location
|ALLSOPP
|Sky god of Egyptian mythology represented as a falcon-headed man
|HORUS
|John H —, WBC Welterweight champion from 1975-76
|STRACEY
|— IV, pope from 1154-59 born Nicholas Breakspear
|ADRIAN
|Mark —, 1984 and 1988 Olympic individual eventing gold medallist
|TODD
|In surveying, the horizontal angle of a bearing clockwise from a standard direction
|AZIMUTH
|The —, 1941 novel by James Hanley
|OCEAN
|Jeffrey —, US actor who played Tom Manning in 2004 action film Hellboy
|TAMBOR
|Jose —, undisputed World Welterweight boxing champion from 1969-70
|NAPOLES
|Herring-like large-eyed freshwater fish of eastern North America
|MOONEYE
|1853 opera by Giuseppe Verdi
|LATRAVIATA
|Amanda —, actress who played Kate Curtis in 2009 adventure film 2012
|PEET
|Paul —, Best Actor in a Leading Role Oscar winner for The Story of Louis Pasteur
|MUNI
|Council area of Scotland whose administrative centre is Forfar
|ANGUS
|Author of novels Fruit of the Lemon and Never Far from Nowhere
|ANDREALEVY
|River upon which Rome, Italy, stands
|TIBER
|Capital of Moselle department, France
|METZ
|Meteorological unit of measurement used to calculate cloud cover
|OKTA
|Tropical Asian plant with fleshy leaves cultivated for its large edible rootstock
|TARO