Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers March 1st 2017

Clue
Solution
1914 short story collection by James Joyce DUBLINERS
1982 novel by Shirley Conran LACE
Oak warship of Henry VIII that sank off Portsmouth harbour in 1545 MARYROSE
Justin —, US actor who played Doug Billings in The Hangover comedy film trilogy BARTHA
Vivian —, English leader of the 1955-58 Commonwealth Trans-Antarctic Expedition FUCHS
D L —, New Zealand Test cricketer who took 5-69 against England at Lord’s in 2008 VETTORI
Port in SW Scotland housing the Wallace Tower AYR
City in Washington, US, which hosted the Expo ’74 world’s fair SPOKANE
Franz —, 19th-century Hungarian composer of symphonic poems Hungaria and Orpheus LISZT
The —, 1978 action film starring Ryan O’Neal in the title role DRIVER
Pier Paolo —, Italian director of film dramas Accattone and Mamma Roma PASOLINI
Elinor —, author of novels Three Weeks and The Price of Things GLYN
Chris —, actor who played the title role in 2011 action film Thor HEMSWORTH
African fish also called a Coral butterfly or Nile puffer GLOBEFISH
1973 film drama starring Gene Hackman and Al Pacino SCARECROW
Ring —, short story writer whose collections include The Real Dope and What of It? LARDNER
Roman emperor from 54-68 NERO
Diana —, Best Actress in a Leading Role Oscar nominee for Lady Sings the Blues ROSS
Theodore —, president of the US from 1901-09 ROOSEVELT
Eustacia —, wife of Clym Yeobright in Thomas Hardy novel The Return of the Native VYE
The —, 1868 novel by Fyodor Dostoevsky IDIOT
Shontayne —, dual code rugby centre; 2010 England Test debutant against the Wallabies HAPE
Bernard —, playwright whose stage works include Dreams of Anne Frank and Call in the Night KOPS
