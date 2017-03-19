Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers March 20th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quiz March 20th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Angolan political movement co-founded by Antonio da Costa Fernandes and Jonas Savimbi in 1966 UNITA
Town in Vicenza, Italy, east of Lake Garda associated with the wool industry SCHIO
Three-act opera by Leo Delibes set in 19th-century British India LAKME
— heron, buff-brown bird of southern Europe, the Middle East and Africa SQUACCO
Cy —, director of films Zulu and Sands of the Kalahari ENDFIELD
Sholem —, author of novels Uncle Moses and The Nazarene ASCH
Graeme —, member of The Goodies comedy team; 1963-64 president of Cambridge Footlights GARDEN
Omar —, Best Actor in a Supporting Role Oscar nominee for Lawrence of Arabia SHARIF
Part of a violin that supports the fingerboard NECK
Knight of the Round Table and lover of Queen Guinevere in Arthurian legend LANCELOT
2001 film comedy starring Rowan Atkinson and John Cleese RATRACE
Device for amplifying microwaves that works on the same principle as a laser MASER
Hardwood of tropical Africa used as a substitute for teak IROKO
Ole —, winner of the individual Speedway World Championship in 1971, 1975 and 1978 OLSEN
1993 film drama starring David Thewlis and Lesley Sharp NAKED
1984 film drama starring Mel Gibson and Sissy Spacek THERIVER
Chisel-edged tooth at the front of the mouth INCISOR
Sinclair Lewis novel first published in 1927 ELMERGANTRY
N J —, New Zealand Test cricketer who hit 222 against England at Christchurch in 2002 ASTLE
Gerhard —, German artist whose works include 1988 oil painting St John RICHTER
Tapered log that is tossed in an event at a modern Highland Games CABER
Strong fine cotton thread or fabric named after its original place of manufacture in France LISLE
