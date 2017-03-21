Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers March 22nd 2017

Clue Solution
Stage play by Harold Pinter first produced in 1969 LANDSCAPE
River in England that flows to the Wash near King’s Lynn OUSE
1985 film comedy starring Michael Caine and Valerie Perrine WATER
Brian —, winner of the 1980 Australian Open singles tennis championship TEACHER
The —, 1982 film comedy starring Richard Pryor and Jackie Gleason TOY
— the Proud, legendary last of the seven kings of Rome TARQUIN
Don —, England national football team manager from 1974-77 REVIE
Jean —, actress who played the title role in 1936 film drama Suzy HARLOW
Gabriela —, winner of the 1990 US Open singles tennis championship SABATINI
Edmund —, English tragic actor who played Shylock at Drury Lane in 1814 KEAN
Martin —, German philosopher who authored 1927 work Being and Time HEIDEGGER
Artificial playing surface developed in the 1960s that was previously named Chemgrass ASTROTURF
Capital of Ghana ACCRA
2008 novel by Stephen King DUMAKEY
Stewart —, golfer who won The Open Championship in 2009 CINK
2000s Channel 4 television comedy series set in the fictional East Hampton Hospital Trust GREENWING
Unit of weight equal to 2,240 pounds TON
Purple-flowered plant whose long slender hollow leaves are used in cooking CHIVE
Food fish of the northern hemisphere with an elongated body, large head and two dorsal fins HAKE
Lalla —, actress who replaced Mary Tamm as Romana in BBC TV series Doctor Who WARD