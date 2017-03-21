Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers March 22nd 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quiz March 22nd 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Stage play by Harold Pinter first produced in 1969
|LANDSCAPE
|River in England that flows to the Wash near King’s Lynn
|OUSE
|1985 film comedy starring Michael Caine and Valerie Perrine
|WATER
|Brian —, winner of the 1980 Australian Open singles tennis championship
|TEACHER
|The —, 1982 film comedy starring Richard Pryor and Jackie Gleason
|TOY
|— the Proud, legendary last of the seven kings of Rome
|TARQUIN
|Don —, England national football team manager from 1974-77
|REVIE
|Jean —, actress who played the title role in 1936 film drama Suzy
|HARLOW
|Gabriela —, winner of the 1990 US Open singles tennis championship
|SABATINI
|Edmund —, English tragic actor who played Shylock at Drury Lane in 1814
|KEAN
|Martin —, German philosopher who authored 1927 work Being and Time
|HEIDEGGER
|Artificial playing surface developed in the 1960s that was previously named Chemgrass
|ASTROTURF
|Capital of Ghana
|ACCRA
|2008 novel by Stephen King
|DUMAKEY
|Stewart —, golfer who won The Open Championship in 2009
|CINK
|2000s Channel 4 television comedy series set in the fictional East Hampton Hospital Trust
|GREENWING
|Unit of weight equal to 2,240 pounds
|TON
|Purple-flowered plant whose long slender hollow leaves are used in cooking
|CHIVE
|Food fish of the northern hemisphere with an elongated body, large head and two dorsal fins
|HAKE
|Lalla —, actress who replaced Mary Tamm as Romana in BBC TV series Doctor Who
|WARD