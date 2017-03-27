Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers March 27th 2017





Clue Solution
US and Canadian Mennonite sect that traces its origin to Jakob Amman AMISH
Ancient town in Asia Minor; scene of a 333 BC battle at which Alexander the Great defeated the Persians ISSUS
— Republic, area of Russia whose capital is Gorno-Altaysk ALTAI
Mat —, New Zealand-born rugby union Number 8 signed by Harlequins in 2015 LUAMANU
Actor who portrayed Henry Tudor in 2008 biopic The Other Boleyn Girl ERICBANA
2006 animated film featuring the voice talent of Owen Wilson and Paul Newman CARS
City in Russia named Kuybyshev from 1935-91 SAMARA
1991 family film starring Dan Aykroyd, Jamie Lee Curtis and Macaulay Culkin MYGIRL
Island in the Inner Hebrides; site of an abbey founded by St Columba IONA
Sete —, Spanish winner of the 2004 Qatar MotoGP GIBERNAU
Old Testament father of Jacob and Esau ISAAC
Thomas —, golfer; 2011 Open de France tournament winner LEVET
John —, Kenyan runner; 2007-09 winner of the Belfast City Marathon MUTAI
Walter —, jockey who rode 1995 Derby winner Lammtarra SWINBURN
River in Peru that joins the Maranon River near the town of Nauta UCAYALI
Town in Saone-et-Loire, France, that grew up around a 10th-century abbey CLUNY
Town in East Lothian housing a horse racecourse MUSSELBURGH
The —, 1960s US television series starring Peter Tork, Davy Jones, Michael Nesmith and Micky Dolenz MONKEES
Daughter of Tantalus in Greek mythology turned into a rock on Mount Sipylus NIOBE
Standard unit of currency of Turkey LIRA