Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers March 27th 2017

|Clue
|Solution
|US and Canadian Mennonite sect that traces its origin to Jakob Amman
|AMISH
|Ancient town in Asia Minor; scene of a 333 BC battle at which Alexander the Great defeated the Persians
|ISSUS
|— Republic, area of Russia whose capital is Gorno-Altaysk
|ALTAI
|Mat —, New Zealand-born rugby union Number 8 signed by Harlequins in 2015
|LUAMANU
|Actor who portrayed Henry Tudor in 2008 biopic The Other Boleyn Girl
|ERICBANA
|2006 animated film featuring the voice talent of Owen Wilson and Paul Newman
|CARS
|City in Russia named Kuybyshev from 1935-91
|SAMARA
|1991 family film starring Dan Aykroyd, Jamie Lee Curtis and Macaulay Culkin
|MYGIRL
|Island in the Inner Hebrides; site of an abbey founded by St Columba
|IONA
|Sete —, Spanish winner of the 2004 Qatar MotoGP
|GIBERNAU
|Old Testament father of Jacob and Esau
|ISAAC
|Thomas —, golfer; 2011 Open de France tournament winner
|LEVET
|John —, Kenyan runner; 2007-09 winner of the Belfast City Marathon
|MUTAI
|Walter —, jockey who rode 1995 Derby winner Lammtarra
|SWINBURN
|River in Peru that joins the Maranon River near the town of Nauta
|UCAYALI
|Town in Saone-et-Loire, France, that grew up around a 10th-century abbey
|CLUNY
|Town in East Lothian housing a horse racecourse
|MUSSELBURGH
|The —, 1960s US television series starring Peter Tork, Davy Jones, Michael Nesmith and Micky Dolenz
|MONKEES
|Daughter of Tantalus in Greek mythology turned into a rock on Mount Sipylus
|NIOBE
|Standard unit of currency of Turkey
|LIRA