Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers March 28th 2017

|Clue
|Solution
|Organic compound also called methanal used in the production of industrial resins
|FORMALDEHYDE
|Auguste —, French cinema pioneer who, with brother Louis, patented a process of colour photography
|LUMIERE
|The —, one of three ships commanded by Christopher Columbus on his first voyage to America
|PINTA
|Palm tree native to Madagascar whose large leaves yield a fibre used for weaving
|RAFFIA
|Any native of Louisiana descended from 18th-century Acadian immigrants
|CAJUN
|Hebrew judge in the Old Testament who led the Israelites to victory over their Midianite oppressors
|GIDEON
|1870 opera by Giuseppe Verdi
|AIDA
|The —, 1820 novel by Walter Scott
|ABBOT
|Capital of Madagascar
|ANTANANARIVO
|Geoff —, 1974 and 1978 Commonwealth shot put gold medallist
|CAPES
|Common viper with a zigzag pattern along its back
|ADDER
|George —, author of 1596 stage drama The Blind Beggar of Alexandria
|CHAPMAN
|Supreme creator god in Norse mythology
|ODIN
|2007 novel by Don DeLillo
|FALLINGMAN
|Italian painter whose works include 1608’s The Beheading of Saint John the Baptist
|CARAVAGGIO
|Spirit made from sugar cane
|RUM
|William —, Best Director Oscar winner for 1971 film The French Connection
|FRIEDKIN
|Jean —, author of 1929 novel Les Enfants terribles
|COCTEAU
|Mahmoud —, president of the Palestinian National Authority since 2005
|ABBAS
|The —, Greek epic poem describing the siege of Troy
|ILIAD
|Karl —, German designer who built the first car to be driven by an internal-combustion engine
|BENZ