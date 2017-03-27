Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers March 28th 2017

Clue Solution
Organic compound also called methanal used in the production of industrial resins FORMALDEHYDE
Auguste —, French cinema pioneer who, with brother Louis, patented a process of colour photography LUMIERE
The —, one of three ships commanded by Christopher Columbus on his first voyage to America PINTA
Palm tree native to Madagascar whose large leaves yield a fibre used for weaving RAFFIA
Any native of Louisiana descended from 18th-century Acadian immigrants CAJUN
Hebrew judge in the Old Testament who led the Israelites to victory over their Midianite oppressors GIDEON
1870 opera by Giuseppe Verdi AIDA
The —, 1820 novel by Walter Scott ABBOT
Capital of Madagascar ANTANANARIVO
Geoff —, 1974 and 1978 Commonwealth shot put gold medallist CAPES
Common viper with a zigzag pattern along its back ADDER
George —, author of 1596 stage drama The Blind Beggar of Alexandria CHAPMAN
Supreme creator god in Norse mythology ODIN
2007 novel by Don DeLillo FALLINGMAN
Italian painter whose works include 1608’s The Beheading of Saint John the Baptist CARAVAGGIO
Spirit made from sugar cane RUM
William —, Best Director Oscar winner for 1971 film The French Connection FRIEDKIN
Jean —, author of 1929 novel Les Enfants terribles COCTEAU
Mahmoud —, president of the Palestinian National Authority since 2005 ABBAS
The —, Greek epic poem describing the siege of Troy ILIAD
Karl —, German designer who built the first car to be driven by an internal-combustion engine BENZ