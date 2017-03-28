Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers March 29th 2017

Clue Solution
Genus of deer that includes the chital AXIS
Kate —, Best Actress in a Supporting Role Oscar nominee for The Prince of Tides NELLIGAN
Birthplace in Mississippi, US, of singer-actor Elvis Presley TUPELO
Chris —, winner of the US Open women’s singles tennis championship from 1975-78 EVERT
Bernard —, Kenyan winner of the 2008 Great Edinburgh Run men’s race KIPYEGO
1966 Grand National winner ridden by Tim Norman ANGLO
2005 novel by Mark Billingham LIFELESS
Dan —, music hall comedian born George Galvin in 1860 LENO
Peter —, director of films The Belly of an Architect and Drowning by Numbers GREENAWAY
Capital of Vietnam HANOI
Belt for a sword worn over one shoulder and reaching down to the opposite hip BALDRIC
Blyth —, 1996 Olympic Individual Eventing gold medallist TAIT
David —, Best Director Oscar winner for The Bridge on the River Kwai LEAN
Island in the western South Pacific housing Indonesian provinces West Papua and Papua NEWGUINEA
Faint constellation bordering Lepus, Puppis, Orion and Canis Major MONOCEROS
Drink made from white wine and cassis KIR
Genus of plants with colourful flowers such as the Argentinian Vervain and American Blue Vervain VERBENA
Carnivorous mammal of Madagascar resembling an elongated cat FOSSA
Udo —, Germany-born actor who played Albin Grau in 2000 film drama Shadow of the Vampire KIER
Ballet step in which a dancer springs from one leg and lands on the other JETE