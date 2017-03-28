Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers March 29th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quiz March 29th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Genus of deer that includes the chital
|AXIS
|Kate —, Best Actress in a Supporting Role Oscar nominee for The Prince of Tides
|NELLIGAN
|Birthplace in Mississippi, US, of singer-actor Elvis Presley
|TUPELO
|Chris —, winner of the US Open women’s singles tennis championship from 1975-78
|EVERT
|Bernard —, Kenyan winner of the 2008 Great Edinburgh Run men’s race
|KIPYEGO
|1966 Grand National winner ridden by Tim Norman
|ANGLO
|2005 novel by Mark Billingham
|LIFELESS
|Dan —, music hall comedian born George Galvin in 1860
|LENO
|Peter —, director of films The Belly of an Architect and Drowning by Numbers
|GREENAWAY
|Capital of Vietnam
|HANOI
|Belt for a sword worn over one shoulder and reaching down to the opposite hip
|BALDRIC
|Blyth —, 1996 Olympic Individual Eventing gold medallist
|TAIT
|David —, Best Director Oscar winner for The Bridge on the River Kwai
|LEAN
|Island in the western South Pacific housing Indonesian provinces West Papua and Papua
|NEWGUINEA
|Faint constellation bordering Lepus, Puppis, Orion and Canis Major
|MONOCEROS
|Drink made from white wine and cassis
|KIR
|Genus of plants with colourful flowers such as the Argentinian Vervain and American Blue Vervain
|VERBENA
|Carnivorous mammal of Madagascar resembling an elongated cat
|FOSSA
|Udo —, Germany-born actor who played Albin Grau in 2000 film drama Shadow of the Vampire
|KIER
|Ballet step in which a dancer springs from one leg and lands on the other
|JETE