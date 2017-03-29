Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers March 30th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quiz March 30th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|Gordon —, former Ireland and Leinster Rugby centre who represented the British & Irish Lions once in 2005
|DARCY
|Pseudonym of Marie-Henri Beyle, French author of novels Armance and The Charterhouse of Parma
|STENDHAL
|1916 stage play by Luigi Pirandello
|LIOLA
|Actor who plays Jay Pritchett in US television comedy series Modern Family
|EDONEILL
|Madeline —, actress who played Lili Von Shtupp in 1974 film comedy Blazing Saddles
|KAHN
|Cesar —, Swiss hotelier who died in 1918
|RITZ
|2006 novel by Carl Hiaasen
|NATUREGIRL
|Mountain in central Switzerland in the Bernese Alps
|EIGER
|Barbara —, British sculptor whose works include 1963 bronze Square Forms with Circles
|HEPWORTH
|Part of the back of the leg between the ankle and the knee
|CALF
|Hammond —, author of novels Campbell’s Kingdom and Maddon’s Rock
|INNES
|Native American people of Mississippi, Alabama and Oklahoma
|CHICKASAW
|Christian —, 2004 Olympic triple jump gold medallist
|OLSSON
|First sign of the zodiac
|ARIES
|Trygve —, Secretary-General of the United Nations from 1946-52
|LIE
|Berhane —, 2003 World Championships women’s 10,000m gold medallist
|ADERE
|David —, author of novels Radcliffe and This Sporting Life
|STOREY
|Unreactive element of the rare gas series used in electric lights; symbol Ar
|ARGON
|Capital of Peru
|LIMA