Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers March 30th 2017

Gordon —, former Ireland and Leinster Rugby centre who represented the British & Irish Lions once in 2005 DARCY
Pseudonym of Marie-Henri Beyle, French author of novels Armance and The Charterhouse of Parma STENDHAL
1916 stage play by Luigi Pirandello LIOLA
Actor who plays Jay Pritchett in US television comedy series Modern Family EDONEILL
Madeline —, actress who played Lili Von Shtupp in 1974 film comedy Blazing Saddles KAHN
Cesar —, Swiss hotelier who died in 1918 RITZ
2006 novel by Carl Hiaasen NATUREGIRL
Mountain in central Switzerland in the Bernese Alps EIGER
Barbara —, British sculptor whose works include 1963 bronze Square Forms with Circles HEPWORTH
Part of the back of the leg between the ankle and the knee CALF
Hammond —, author of novels Campbell’s Kingdom and Maddon’s Rock INNES
Native American people of Mississippi, Alabama and Oklahoma CHICKASAW
Christian —, 2004 Olympic triple jump gold medallist OLSSON
First sign of the zodiac ARIES
Trygve —, Secretary-General of the United Nations from 1946-52 LIE
Berhane —, 2003 World Championships women’s 10,000m gold medallist ADERE
David —, author of novels Radcliffe and This Sporting Life STOREY
Unreactive element of the rare gas series used in electric lights; symbol Ar ARGON
Capital of Peru LIMA