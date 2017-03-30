Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers March 31st 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quiz March 31st 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Metallic element of the rare earth group; symbol Dy DYSPROSIUM
Rudolf —, Russia-born ballet dancer who died in 1993 NUREYEV
Welsh town north-east of Swansea housing a ruined castle NEATH
1957 novel by Patrick White VOSS
David —, actor who played Hutch in 1970s US television series Starsky and Hutch SOUL
Woody climbing plant with lobed evergreen leaves IVY
William —, actor who has played Ken Barlow in ITV soap Coronation Street since 1960 ROACHE
Island in Venice linked with San Marco Island by the — Bridge over the Grand Canal RIALTO
In cribbage, the jack of a suit turned up NOB
Clarified butter used in Indian cookery GHEE
William —, winner of the 1953 Pulitzer Prize for Drama for play Picnic INGE
Venomous snake of Africa and Asia with an inflatable neck hood COBRA
Market town in NW France; capital of Manche department SAINTLO
Capital and main port of Barbados BRIDGETOWN
Paul —, Scottish F1 driver with Force India from 2011-13 DIRESTA
Asian bean plant whose nutritious seeds are used as food and forage SOYA
Peter —, F1 driver who won the 1973 British GP REVSON
Clive —, entrepreneur and inventor associated with the Zike, C5 and A-bike SINCLAIR
Fifth of the five basic tastes along with bitter, salty, sour and sweet UMAMI
1909 novel by H G Wells that spawned a stage musical by Cyril Ornadel and David Croft ANNVERONICA
Stephen —, Archbishop of Canterbury from 1207-28 LANGTON
River rising in SW Poland that joins the Oder near Brzeg NEISSE
Elephant in stories for children by Jean de Brunhoff BABAR
Light-coloured dry sherry FINO
