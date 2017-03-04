Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers March 5th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quiz March 5th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|1929 novel by Dashiell Hammett
|THEDAINCURSE
|Stand with open shelves for displaying small ornaments
|ETAGERE
|Berwyn —, 1978 Commonwealth 110m hurdles gold medallist
|PRICE
|Jonas —, US virologist who developed a vaccine against poliomyelitis
|SALK
|British unit of capacity equal to 8 gallons
|BUSHEL
|Lucien —, cyclist who won the 1966 Tour de France
|AIMAR
|Gaming stake put up before the deal in poker
|ANTE
|Tony —, 2002-03 WBU Light Heavyweight champion
|OAKEY
|Overseas region of France in the Indian Ocean; capital Saint-Denis
|REUNION
|US golfer; 1970 Piccadilly World Match Play Championship winner
|JACKNICKLAUS
|Terry —, England national football team manager from 1994-96
|VENABLES
|Electroshock gun developed by NASA researcher Jack Cover
|TASER
|Major mountain system of South America
|ANDES
|Subfamily of butterflies of North America with predominantly yellow wings such as the Cloudless —
|SULPHUR
|Town in Piedmont, Italy, famous for its sparkling wine
|ASTI
|Ancient indoor racket and ball game at which Robert Fahey was world champion from 1994-2016
|REALTENNIS
|Arnold —, English composer of symphonic poem Tintagel
|BAX
|Natalya —, 2012 Olympic 400m hurdles gold medallist
|ANTYUKH
|Kathy —, actress who played Connie Sachs in 2011 film drama Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy
|BURKE