Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers March 5th 2017

admin Mirror Quiz

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quiz March 5th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
1929 novel by Dashiell Hammett THEDAINCURSE
Stand with open shelves for displaying small ornaments ETAGERE
Berwyn —, 1978 Commonwealth 110m hurdles gold medallist PRICE
Jonas —, US virologist who developed a vaccine against poliomyelitis SALK
British unit of capacity equal to 8 gallons BUSHEL
Lucien —, cyclist who won the 1966 Tour de France AIMAR
Gaming stake put up before the deal in poker ANTE
Tony —, 2002-03 WBU Light Heavyweight champion OAKEY
Overseas region of France in the Indian Ocean; capital Saint-Denis REUNION
US golfer; 1970 Piccadilly World Match Play Championship winner JACKNICKLAUS
Terry —, England national football team manager from 1994-96 VENABLES
Electroshock gun developed by NASA researcher Jack Cover TASER
Major mountain system of South America ANDES
Subfamily of butterflies of North America with predominantly yellow wings such as the Cloudless — SULPHUR
Town in Piedmont, Italy, famous for its sparkling wine ASTI
Ancient indoor racket and ball game at which Robert Fahey was world champion from 1994-2016 REALTENNIS
Arnold —, English composer of symphonic poem Tintagel BAX
Natalya —, 2012 Olympic 400m hurdles gold medallist ANTYUKH
Kathy —, actress who played Connie Sachs in 2011 film drama Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy BURKE