Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers March 6th 2017

Clue
Solution
Donald —, 45th President of the United States TRUMP
Benjamin —, author of The Common Sense Book of Baby and Child Care SPOCK
West African republic; capital Niamey NIGER
1953 adventure film starring Clark Gable, Ava Gardner and Grace Kelly MOGAMBO
Dark glassy volcanic rock also called Iceland agate OBSIDIAN
Single-handed Olympic class of single-sail racing dinghies FINN
2000s BBC TV comedy-drama series starring Ricky Gervais and Ashley Jensen EXTRAS
Juan —, 1957 F1 World Drivers’ Championship winner FANGIO
River that flows through Leeds and Skipton AIRE
The —, 1956 non-fiction book by Colin Wilson OUTSIDER
Fast sailing ship of the 19th century such as the Cutty Sark and Blackadder CLIPPER
City in S Turkey on the Seyhan River east of Tarsus ADANA
Wayne —, Plymouth-born dancer who joined the Royal Ballet Company in 1966 SLEEP
John —, 1989 World Indoor Championships 200m gold medallist REGIS
Dance associated with the 1970s punk rock movement POGO
Alan —, Scottish actor who played Sebastian Flight in BBC TV sitcom The High Life CUMMING
1916 D W Griffith film drama subtitled Love’s Struggle Throughout the Ages INTOLERANCE
Open boat made of skin used by the Yupik and Inuit peoples UMIAK
Best Director Oscar nominee for Hope and Glory and Deliverance JOHNBOORMAN
M D —, West Indies Test cricketer who took 7-53 against England at Headingley in 1984 MARSHALL
Jayne —, 1984 Olympic ice dancing gold medal-winning partner of Christopher Dean TORVILL
Percussion instrument made from a hollow gourd commonly used in Latin American music GUIRO
Ancient Athenian statesman whose code of laws prescribed death for almost every offence DRACO
Domed recess at the east end of a church APSE
