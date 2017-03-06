Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers March 7th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quiz March 7th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
1846 novel by Herman Melville TYPEE
Dog in a traditional Punch and Judy Show TOBY
Paulo —, author of novels Adultery, The Zahir and The Alchemist COELHO
Claude —, Madagascar-born winner of the 1985 Nobel Prize in Literature SIMON
Steve —, former Mr Universe title holder who played the title role in 1959 film Hercules Unchained REEVES
Former chief magistrate in the republic of Venice DOGE
Ferenc —, 19th-century composer of operas Batori Maria and Bank Ban ERKEL
Technical drawing instrument used to produce parallel lines TSQUARE
The —, drawing by Leonardo da Vinci of a naked male figure inscribed in a circle and square VITRUVIANMAN
The —, 1953 stage play by Arthur Miller CRUCIBLE
Port and resort in Lazio, Italy; site of Allied landings in World War II ANZIO
Tree of Asia and North Africa from whose leaves a dye is obtained HENNA
John —, US hatter after whom a type of broad-brimmed felt hat is named STETSON
Stinging winged insect with black-and-yellow stripes WASP
2005 novel by Stephen Leather SOFTTARGET
Composer of the music for 1927 Broadway show Show Boat JEROMEKERN
1999 memoir by Frank McCourt TIS
Variety of lettuce with a long slender head COS
2001 novel by Jennifer Egan LOOKATME
Peter —, Best Actor in a Leading Role Oscar nominee for Being There SELLERS
Betty —, 1977 Wimbledon singles tennis championship runner-up STOVE
Young unfledged pigeon SQUAB
Andrew —, actor who played the title role in 1967 sci-fi film Quatermass and the Pit KEIR
