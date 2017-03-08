Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers March 9th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quiz March 9th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
South American republic; capital Santiago CHILE
Running race whose distance is 26 miles and 385 yards MARATHON
City in Poland, one of the oldest cities of Upper Silesia BYTOM
2013 action film starring Charlie Hunnam and Idris Elba PACIFICRIM
1960s ITV comedy series starring Kenny Everett and Jonathan Routh NICETIME
Heinrich —, winner of the 1972 Nobel Prize in Literature BOLL
Flesh of a cow when killed for food BEEF
1978 novel by Kingsley Amis JAKESTHING
Shane —, Australia-born former Bristol, Northampton and Worcester rugby union fly-half DRAHM
Best Actress in a Supporting Role Oscar winner for Shampoo LEEGRANT
F H —, England Test cricketer who took 6-85 against Australia at Sydney in 1954 TYSON
Charles —, Best Actor in a Supporting Role Oscar winner for The More the Merrier COBURN
Commonest basic pattern of the human fingerprint LOOP
Cereal plant also called finger millet cultivated in Africa and Asia RAGI
1976 novel by William Goldman MAGIC
Mediterranean island; capital Valletta MALTA
Jody —, 1979 F1 World Drivers’ Championship winner SCHECKTER
Large extinct flightless bird of New Zealand MOA
Viswanathan —, 2007-13 World Chess Championship winner ANAND
Genevieve —, Best Actress in a Leading Role Oscar nominee for Anne of the Thousand Days BUJOLD
Greg —, golfer who won The Open Championship in 1986 NORMAN
Junko —, 1993 World Championships women’s marathon gold medallist ASARI
Female of the red deer when aged three years or more HIND
