Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers May 12th 2017

Clue
Solution
US bartender and lawman reputed to have killed outlaw Billy the Kid in 1881 PATGARRETT
Town in West Sussex housing an 11th-century castle ARUNDEL
1997 comedy-drama film starring Bridget Fonda and Christopher Walken TOUCH
Dai —, captain of the 1957 British PGA Ryder Cup-winning team REES
B S —, India Test cricketer who took 7-98 against Australia at Kolkata in 1969 BEDI
Fred —, lyricist who co-wrote the musical Cabaret with John Kander EBB
Steve —, US actor-comedian who played the title role in 2007 film Evan Almighty CARELL
Card game similar to whist NAP
2002 novel by Michael Crichton PREY
City in Uttar Pradesh, India, famous for the Taj Mahal AGRA
Piece of music composed for eight singers OCTET
State in NW Mexico whose cities include Gomez Palacio and Lerdo DURANGO
Francis —, French composer of 1924 ballet Les Biches POULENC
Richard —, Best Actor in a Leading Role Oscar nominee for The Hasty Heart TODD
Felix —, actor who portrayed the Archbishop of Canterbury in 1964 film drama Becket AYLMER
Terence —, author of stage plays French Without Tears and Separate Tables RATTIGAN
Brownish-grey colour whose name derives from the French word for mole TAUPE
The —, 1971 comedy-drama film starring George C Scott and Diana Rigg HOSPITAL
Youngest daughter of the Duke and Duchess of York EUGENIE
City in Saudi Arabia on the Red Sea coast JEDDAH
Capital of Bihar, India, on the River Ganges PATNA
Term in physics for the retarding force exerted by air or fluid surrounding a moving object DRAG
