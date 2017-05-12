Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers May 13th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quiz May 13th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|2001 action film starring Robert Redford and Brad Pitt
|SPYGAME
|1980 film drama starring Gary Busey and Jodie Foster
|CARNY
|1996 horror film starring David Arquette and Neve Campbell
|SCREAM
|Name, from 1971-97, of the Democratic Republic of the Congo
|ZAIRE
|Diminutive deer of South America with a reddish-brown spotted coat
|PUDU
|Peter —, author of stage plays Equus and Amadeus
|SHAFFER
|Lillian —, Best Actress in a Supporting Role Oscar nominee for Duel in the Sun
|GISH
|Charles —, English Methodist preacher and hymn-writer who died in 1788
|WESLEY
|Town in Uganda on Lake Victoria housing an international airport
|ENTEBBE
|Walled city in Cheshire on the River Dee
|CHESTER
|1968 Broadway stage play by Neil Simon
|PLAZASUITE
|The —, 1925 film directed, written by and starring Charles Chaplin
|GOLDRUSH
|David —, Scottish artist whose work includes 1999 installation Big Heids
|MACH
|2002 film thriller starring Jason Patric and Ray Liotta
|NARC
|Gaming stake put up before the deal in poker
|ANTE
|2000 action film starring Samuel L Jackson in the title role
|SHAFT
|In cricket, the position of the fielder who stands a little behind and to the offside of the wicketkeeper
|SLIP
|Jennifer —, actress who portrayed Myrtle Logue in 2010 biopic The King’s Speech
|EHLE
|Cross with a loop on the top that often appears in Egyptian personal names
|ANKH