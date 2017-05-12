Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers May 13th 2017

Clue Solution
2001 action film starring Robert Redford and Brad Pitt SPYGAME
1980 film drama starring Gary Busey and Jodie Foster CARNY
1996 horror film starring David Arquette and Neve Campbell SCREAM
Name, from 1971-97, of the Democratic Republic of the Congo ZAIRE
Diminutive deer of South America with a reddish-brown spotted coat PUDU
Peter —, author of stage plays Equus and Amadeus SHAFFER
Lillian —, Best Actress in a Supporting Role Oscar nominee for Duel in the Sun GISH
Charles —, English Methodist preacher and hymn-writer who died in 1788 WESLEY
Town in Uganda on Lake Victoria housing an international airport ENTEBBE
Walled city in Cheshire on the River Dee CHESTER
1968 Broadway stage play by Neil Simon PLAZASUITE
The —, 1925 film directed, written by and starring Charles Chaplin GOLDRUSH
David —, Scottish artist whose work includes 1999 installation Big Heids MACH
2002 film thriller starring Jason Patric and Ray Liotta NARC
Gaming stake put up before the deal in poker ANTE
2000 action film starring Samuel L Jackson in the title role SHAFT
In cricket, the position of the fielder who stands a little behind and to the offside of the wicketkeeper SLIP
Jennifer —, actress who portrayed Myrtle Logue in 2010 biopic The King’s Speech EHLE
Cross with a loop on the top that often appears in Egyptian personal names ANKH