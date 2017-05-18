Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers May 19th 2017

Eurasian plant of the mint family such as the White — DEADNETTLE
Town in Arthurian legend associated with the character Elaine ASTOLAT
Giuseppe —, composer of 1851 opera Rigoletto VERDI
System of weights used for precious metals and gemstones TROY
Alan —, stand-up comedian whose television credits include Celebrity Ding Dong and The Singer Takes It All CARR
Thelma —, Best Actress in a Supporting Role Oscar nominee for Pillow Talk, All About Eve and four other films RITTER
Mount —, mountain in central Crete associated with the worship of Zeus in ancient times IDA
Arab sailing vessel with one or two masts DHOW
Long-bodied short-legged Welsh breed of dog CORGI
2003 novel by Robert Harris POMPEII
Mark —, co-creator of social networking service Facebook ZUCKERBERG
John —, English organist; composer of mass Gloria tibi Trinitas TAVERNER
Seaside resort on the Firth of Clyde opposite the Isle of Bute LARGS
Maurice —, Belgian poet and dramatist awarded the 1911 Nobel Prize in Literature MAETERLINCK
1938 Eugene Loring ballet with music by Aaron Copland BILLYTHEKID
Jeff —, Republic of Ireland and Burnley midfield footballer HENDRICK
1975 novel by Clive Cussler ICEBERG
Gary —, Best Actor in a Leading Role Oscar winner for High Noon COOPER
Claudio —, Chilean classical pianist who died in 1991 ARRAU
Character played by Bob Hoskins in 1991 adventure film Hook SMEE