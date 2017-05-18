Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers May 19th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quiz May 19th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Eurasian plant of the mint family such as the White —
|DEADNETTLE
|Town in Arthurian legend associated with the character Elaine
|ASTOLAT
|Giuseppe —, composer of 1851 opera Rigoletto
|VERDI
|System of weights used for precious metals and gemstones
|TROY
|Alan —, stand-up comedian whose television credits include Celebrity Ding Dong and The Singer Takes It All
|CARR
|Thelma —, Best Actress in a Supporting Role Oscar nominee for Pillow Talk, All About Eve and four other films
|RITTER
|Mount —, mountain in central Crete associated with the worship of Zeus in ancient times
|IDA
|Arab sailing vessel with one or two masts
|DHOW
|Long-bodied short-legged Welsh breed of dog
|CORGI
|2003 novel by Robert Harris
|POMPEII
|Mark —, co-creator of social networking service Facebook
|ZUCKERBERG
|John —, English organist; composer of mass Gloria tibi Trinitas
|TAVERNER
|Seaside resort on the Firth of Clyde opposite the Isle of Bute
|LARGS
|Maurice —, Belgian poet and dramatist awarded the 1911 Nobel Prize in Literature
|MAETERLINCK
|1938 Eugene Loring ballet with music by Aaron Copland
|BILLYTHEKID
|Jeff —, Republic of Ireland and Burnley midfield footballer
|HENDRICK
|1975 novel by Clive Cussler
|ICEBERG
|Gary —, Best Actor in a Leading Role Oscar winner for High Noon
|COOPER
|Claudio —, Chilean classical pianist who died in 1991
|ARRAU
|Character played by Bob Hoskins in 1991 adventure film Hook
|SMEE