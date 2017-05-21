Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers May 22nd 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quiz May 22nd 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
1983 fantasy film starring Ken Marshall and Lysette Anthony KRULL
Dora —, actress who played Amber Spottiswood in 1966 film comedy The Great St Trinian’s Train Robbery BRYAN
Johnny —, comedian born Michael Pennington whose credits include television sitcoms Dead Man Weds and Ideal VEGAS
King of Scotland from 1040-57 MACBETH
City in Leinster, Republic of Ireland, on the River Nore KILKENNY
Heinrich —, winner of the 1972 Nobel Prize in Literature BOLL
Robert —, US poet whose volumes include For the Union Dead and Lord Weary’s Castle LOWELL
Suburb of Paris housing an international airport ORLY
Greg —, 1997 US Open singles tennis championship runner-up RUSEDSKI
1820 novel by Walter Scott IVANHOE
Joe —, General Secretary of the South African Communist Party from 1984-91 SLOVO
Emmanuelle —, French actress who played Claire Phelps in 1996 action film Mission: Impossible BEART
Former secret police in East Germany STASI
Brightest star in the constellation Orion RIGEL
Port and naval base in Liguria, Italy, on the Ligurian Sea LASPEZIA
Genus of plants of the buttercup family such as the Wood — ANEMONE
Croatian men’s tennis player; inaugural Los Cabos Open tournament winner in 2016 IVOKARLOVIC
Linda —, actress who played Simone Beck in 2009 film drama Julie & Julia EMOND
County in SW England whose county town is Taunton SOMERSET
Art technique consisting of cutting and pasting materials to a painted or unpainted surface COLLAGE
W H —, author of poetry collections Homage to Clio and The Shield of Achilles AUDEN
God of thunder in Norse mythology THOR
