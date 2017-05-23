Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers May 24th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quiz May 24th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Clue
Solution
Angela —, author of novels Land Girls and Of Love and Slaughter HUTH
1984 volume of short stories by Edna O’Brien AFANATIC
M C —, Dutch graphic artist whose works include 1928 woodcut Tower of Babel ESCHER
Yukio —, author of 1963 novel The Sailor Who Fell from Grace with the Sea MISHIMA
In golf, an estimated standard score for a hole that a good player should make PAR
Number represented as one followed by six zeros MILLION
Japanese system of self-defence similar to judo AIKIDO
Elisabeth —, Best Actress in a Leading Role Oscar nominee for Leaving Las Vegas SHUE
Capital of Cantabria, Spain SANTANDER
Golf match between a single player and two others, who play alternate strokes on the same ball THREESOME
Henry De Vere —, author of 1908 novel The Blue Lagoon STACPOOLE
See 9 Across HEART
Winning rider of the opening race of the 2017 Moto3 season, the Qatar GP JOANMIR
Edward —, 19th-century English humorist noted for nonsense poems such as The Jumblies LEAR
Roman poet whose works include Ars Amatoria OVID
1952 film drama starring, directed and written by Charles Chaplin LIMELIGHT
1998 novel by Jenny Siler EASYMONEY
Isle of —, island in the Irish Sea between Cumbria and Northern Ireland MAN
The —, 1997 action film directed by and starring Kevin Costner POSTMAN
Billiards stroke in which the cue ball swerves around a ball to obstruct a clear shot on the object ball MASSE
Mountainous region in Greek mythology where Dionysus was raised NYSA
Unit of speed; one nautical mile per hour KNOT
