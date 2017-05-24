Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers May 25th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quiz May 25th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Tropical American evergreen tree whose gourds are used in the manufacture of tobacco pipe bowls
|CALABASH
|Mythical king of Crete; son of Zeus and Europa
|MINOS
|1987 book by Peter Wright subtitled The Candid Autobiography of a Senior Intelligence Officer
|SPYCATCHER
|Clint —, Best Director Oscar winner for Unforgiven and Million Dollar Baby
|EASTWOOD
|1965 science fiction novel by Frank Herbert
|DUNE
|Jake —, Best Actor in a Supporting Role Oscar nominee for Brokeback Mountain
|GYLLENHAAL
|Nelly —, poet and dramatist who shared the 1966 Nobel Prize in Literature
|SACHS
|Ahmed —, first president of Algeria
|BENBELLA
|Port in Para, Brazil, on the Para River
|BELEM
|Heavy fabric of silk used in the Middle Ages for clothing
|SAMITE
|God of love in Greek mythology
|EROS
|Franz —, German expressionist painter whose works include 1912 oil The Shepherds
|MARC
|John —, author of novels The Sot-Weed Factor and Giles Goat-Boy
|BARTH
|Old Testament wife of Uriah and mother of Solomon by David
|BATHSHEBA
|2009 family film starring Jimmy Bennett subtitled The Adventures of the Wishing Rock
|SHORTS
|1997 action film starring Michael Jai White in the title role
|SPAWN
|River in Ethiopia that flows south into Lake Turkana, Kenya
|OMO
|US state; capital Austin
|TEXAS
|Dome-shaped shrine containing relics of the Buddha
|DAGOBA
|Emmy —, US actress who played Ridley Duchannes in 2013 film drama Beautiful Creatures
|ROSSUM
|Veronica —, actress who played Joyce Harwood in 1946 film drama The Blue Dahlia
|LAKE