Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers May 25th 2017

admin Mirror Quiz

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quiz May 25th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Tropical American evergreen tree whose gourds are used in the manufacture of tobacco pipe bowls CALABASH
Mythical king of Crete; son of Zeus and Europa MINOS
1987 book by Peter Wright subtitled The Candid Autobiography of a Senior Intelligence Officer SPYCATCHER
Clint —, Best Director Oscar winner for Unforgiven and Million Dollar Baby EASTWOOD
1965 science fiction novel by Frank Herbert DUNE
Jake —, Best Actor in a Supporting Role Oscar nominee for Brokeback Mountain GYLLENHAAL
Nelly —, poet and dramatist who shared the 1966 Nobel Prize in Literature SACHS
Ahmed —, first president of Algeria BENBELLA
Port in Para, Brazil, on the Para River BELEM
Heavy fabric of silk used in the Middle Ages for clothing SAMITE
God of love in Greek mythology EROS
Franz —, German expressionist painter whose works include 1912 oil The Shepherds MARC
John —, author of novels The Sot-Weed Factor and Giles Goat-Boy BARTH
Old Testament wife of Uriah and mother of Solomon by David BATHSHEBA
2009 family film starring Jimmy Bennett subtitled The Adventures of the Wishing Rock SHORTS
1997 action film starring Michael Jai White in the title role SPAWN
River in Ethiopia that flows south into Lake Turkana, Kenya OMO
US state; capital Austin TEXAS
Dome-shaped shrine containing relics of the Buddha DAGOBA
Emmy —, US actress who played Ridley Duchannes in 2013 film drama Beautiful Creatures ROSSUM
Veronica —, actress who played Joyce Harwood in 1946 film drama The Blue Dahlia LAKE