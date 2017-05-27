Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers May 28th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Quiz May 28th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Villain played by Vincent Price in 1960s US television series Batman
|EGGHEAD
|24th letter in the Greek alphabet
|OMEGA
|David —, 2013 French Open singles tennis championship runner-up
|FERRER
|Liam —, Best Actor in a Leading Role Oscar nominee for Schindler’s List
|NEESON
|1996 novel by Frederick Forsyth
|ICON
|18th-century card game whose name derives from the Spanish word for man
|OMBRE
|Berthe —, French impressionist painter whose works include 1888’s La Lecture
|MORISOT
|1953 film musical starring Doris Day in the title role
|CALAMITYJANE
|Dish consisting of rice, cooked flaked fish and hard-boiled eggs
|KEDGEREE
|Isaac —, Russian author of story collection Red Cavalry executed in 1940
|BABEL
|University city in West Yorkshire that hosts an international piano competition
|LEEDS
|Cathedral city in Haute-Vienne, central France, famous for its ceramics industry
|LIMOGES
|David —, former footballer and television presenter whose books include Children of the Matrix
|ICKE
|Anais —, author of 1954 short novel A Spy in the House of Love
|NIN
|Felt or wool brimless hat shaped like a truncated cone
|FEZ
|Dependent territory of New Zealand consisting of the atolls Atafu, Nukunonu and Fakaofo
|TOKELAU
|Celia —, actress who portrayed Doris Speed in 2010 BBC TV drama The Road to Coronation Street
|IMRIE
|Michael —, author of stage plays Alphabetical Order and Noises Off
|FRAYN
|Resort town in Wicklow, Republic of Ireland
|BRAY