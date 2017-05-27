Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers May 28th 2017

Clue Solution
Villain played by Vincent Price in 1960s US television series Batman EGGHEAD
24th letter in the Greek alphabet OMEGA
David —, 2013 French Open singles tennis championship runner-up FERRER
Liam —, Best Actor in a Leading Role Oscar nominee for Schindler’s List NEESON
1996 novel by Frederick Forsyth ICON
18th-century card game whose name derives from the Spanish word for man OMBRE
Berthe —, French impressionist painter whose works include 1888’s La Lecture MORISOT
1953 film musical starring Doris Day in the title role CALAMITYJANE
Dish consisting of rice, cooked flaked fish and hard-boiled eggs KEDGEREE
Isaac —, Russian author of story collection Red Cavalry executed in 1940 BABEL
University city in West Yorkshire that hosts an international piano competition LEEDS
Cathedral city in Haute-Vienne, central France, famous for its ceramics industry LIMOGES
David —, former footballer and television presenter whose books include Children of the Matrix ICKE
Anais —, author of 1954 short novel A Spy in the House of Love NIN
Felt or wool brimless hat shaped like a truncated cone FEZ
Dependent territory of New Zealand consisting of the atolls Atafu, Nukunonu and Fakaofo TOKELAU
Celia —, actress who portrayed Doris Speed in 2010 BBC TV drama The Road to Coronation Street IMRIE
Michael —, author of stage plays Alphabetical Order and Noises Off FRAYN
Resort town in Wicklow, Republic of Ireland BRAY