Mirror Quiz Crossword Answers May 29th 2017

Clue
Solution
Mark —, US author of 1881 novel The Prince and the Pauper TWAIN
Town in Xinjiang, China, north of the Kunlun Mountains; an early centre of Buddhism HOTAN
Capital of Uri, Switzerland, housing a statue of William Tell ALTDORF
Region of E France famous for its wines BURGUNDY
A —, Yorkshire cricketer; 2014 PCA Player of the Year LYTH
Act of knocking down all the pins with the first ball of a frame in ten-pin bowling STRIKE
Georges —, French statesman and revolutionary guillotined in 1794 DANTON
The —, 2008 novel by Will Self BUTT
Greek philosopher who died in 399 BC SOCRATES
Machine-readable data storage system co-developed by Bernard Silver and N J Woodland BARCODE
— Spruce, evergreen tree named after a former capital of the Department of Alaska and District of Alaska SITKA
Howard —, Best Director Oscar nominee for Sergeant York HAWKS
US state; capital Frankfort KENTUCKY
SI unit of power WATT
Line on a map connecting places having equal rainfall ISOHYET
2017 animated film comedy starring the voice talent of Alec Baldwin in the title role THEBOSSBABY
John —, Governor of Victoria, Australia, from 2001-06; second man to run a sub-four minute mile LANDY
Central Asian republic; capital Kabul AFGHANISTAN
Amelie —, winner of the 2006 Australian Open and Wimbledon singles tennis championships MAURESMO
City and spa resort on North Island, New Zealand, noted for its geothermal activity ROTORUA
Billy —, retired seaman who dies of a heart attack in 1883 Robert Louis Stevenson novel Treasure Island BONES
Tax of one tenth of annual produce or earnings formerly taken in support of the Church TITHE
